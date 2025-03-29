Amid NFL draft rumors, Dillon Gabriel flexes basketball skills with smooth 3-pointer 

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel can not only throw the oval-shaped ball accurately, but he can also shoot a spherical ball from a distance. In 2024, after going undefeated in the regular season, Gabriel's Ducks went down against eventual NCAA champions Ohio State during the College Football Playoff.

Gabriel has declared for the 2025 NFL draft, where he is considered the No. 10 QB prospect and is expected to be picked in the fifth or sixth round.

In the offseason, Gabriel is also honing his basketball skills. On Friday, he shared a video on Instagram where he dribbled the basketball on his way to making a 3-pointer. After making the shot, he did a violin celebration.

In the caption, he compared himself to San Antonio Spurs great Manu Ginobili, while also tagging his brother and basketball prodigy Roman Gabriel.

"Man U like Ginobili #lefthand @roman.gabriel.3," Dillon captioned.

Roman is playing for Mililani High School (Hawaii). Last year, he averaged 11.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. It was a breakout year for the junior, who led Mililani to its highest win total in over 20 years, along with a league championship and playoff berth.

Dillon Gabriel named inside top 90 quarterbacks of the 2000s by college football writer

On Friday, ESPN's Bill Connelly released a list of the top 90 quarterbacks of the 2000s. Dillon Gabriel is 24th on the list.

"Gabriel also took advantage of the 2020 bonus eligibility year to become the No. 2 passer of all time," Connelly wrote. "He threw for more than 7,000 yards at UCF and nearly 7,000 at OU before leading Oregon to an unbeaten regular season and the No. 1 seed in the first 12-team CFP as a senior."

Gabriel had an interesting college football journey, starting with UCF and before transferring to Oklahoma. However, it was his final stop in Eugene where he completely unpackaged himself. In his sixth year of college football, Gabriel had 37 total touchdowns and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. He finished third in the voting behind the winner, Travis Hunter, and runner-up Ashton Jeanty.

