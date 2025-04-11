Amid NIL contract talks, Nico Iamaleava stirs more uncertainty with his latest move at offseason practice

Nico Iamaleava led the Tennessee Volunteers to the College Football Playoff in his freshman year. However, instead of preparing to bring the Volunteers back to the CFP in 2025, he is reportedly doing other things.
The Vols began their spring practices, but according to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Iamaleava did not attend.
"Sources: Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava did not attend Tennessee spring practice today. He’s been in conversations with Tennessee about a new contract. The no-show of practice came as a surprise," Thamel tweeted on Friday.
Iamaleava's absence is due to a contract negotiation dispute between him and Tennessee. His current deal is valued at $2.6 million; however, his representatives want more — at least $4 million a year. As there have been no favorable developments, Iamaleava is not attending camp. This is a first for college football and is a product of its own making.
Players were allowed to make NIL deals, which was something they were not able to do before. Then, the programs started making "collective deals," which essentially gave each player a wage.
It was only a matter of time before one player, unhappy with what his school was offering him, would refuse to attend training. This happens in the NFL and often does not end well for either party.
Iamaleava was a star in 2024. He threw for 2,616 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has three years left to fully develop and is someone Tennessee can't afford to let go.
Could Nico Iamaleava enter the transfer portal?
If Nico Iamaleava continues to hold out and not practice with the Tennessee Volunteers, it could lead to him entering the transfer portal and going to a school that could meet his demands. This would be a massive loss for the Volunteers, especially considering the potential teams Iamaleava could end up at.
There are numerous Southeastern Conference programs with an inexperienced quarterback, including Georgia and Alabama.
Should Iamaleava move to either the Bulldogs or Crimson Tide, he would provide them with an experienced alternative. While it would change their plans, they would get a talented QB who has a lot of time to fully develop.
