Ryan Day won his first national championship with Ohio State last season. Since taking over the program in 2019, he has put up a 70-10 overall record with two Big Ten championships to his name.

Ad

Ryan Day continues to utilize the offseason to revamp his team for more accolades in the future. One of the prospects the Ohio State Buckeyes have been rumored to be heavily interested in is 2026 TE prospect Mack Sutter. The four-star 2026 prospect has been on their radar for a long time. However, they are not the only ones looking to secure Sutter's commitment.

On Thursday, On3's Hayes Fawcett shared an update on Mack Sutter's recruitment. According to his post on X/Twitter, the four-star TE will finalize his commitment on June 26 and has four schools in contention. This includes two from the SEC: Alabama and Ole Miss.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"NEWS: Four-star TE Mack Sutter is down to Alabama, Ohio State, Illinois, & Ole Miss, he tells me for @on3recruits. The 6'6 225 TE from Dunlap, IL will announce his Commitment June 26th. He's ranked as a Top 100 Recruit (No.6 TE) per the On3 Industry."

Expand Tweet

Ad

During his junior campaign with Dunlap High School, he recorded 505 yards and seven touchdowns receiving for his team, helping them to a 6-4 record while making the Class 6A playoffs. Sutter also filled in as a quarterback in one game.

Apart from Sutter, the Buckeyes are also in contention to secure the commitment of four-star prospect Sincere Johnson. He is expected to make his decision on June 19, with Alabama and Penn State as the other two finalists on his list.

Ad

2026 four-star QB confirms visit to Ohio State

Ryan Day's program attracts a lot of talented prospects because of its rich history. Another 2026 prospect who is looking forward to his official visit to Columbus is quarterback Luke Fahey.

Despite not receiving an official offer, the four-star QB has announced his official visit to the Buckeyes between June 20-22. While speaking to On3, Fahey expressed his excitement to visit Ryan Day's team.

Ad

"The relationship has been going well," Fahey said. "I'm taking my official visit there June 20-22. That's one of my dream schools. To be able to go see it is crazy."

Expand Tweet

While Fahey waits for an offer from the Buckeyes, he already has a few from other programs like Ole Miss, Auburn, Oregon and Florida State.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More