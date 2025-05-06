Coach Prime has been catching strays from former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown. Following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL draft, Brown hit out at Coach Prime and his sons, Shedeur, who fell to the fifth round, and his second son, Shilo, who was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.
Amid the ongoing beef, an old video resurfaced where Coach Prime can be seen advising Brown on life. In the clip, Sanders speaks on the pressures of fame and the emotional weight one carries as a public figure.
“They want to see Antonio. They want to see AB. And we get intoxicated with feeding them what they want," Sanders said in the video. "Then you suffocate Antonio. Because he’s like, ‘Hey man, I got you now. Now you flip on me like this — with AB.’ And... I’m happy the way it done played out for you in some aspects, because... I almost did that thing.
"I tried to do that thing because... I couldn’t handle it. I couldn’t handle it. I got to an emotional low. A devastation of personal things going on. And I could handle it. I’m glad. I’m thankful that... you ain’t never tried to check out. One thing that you told me recently, man — you’ve been going to people and talking to them about childhood and all that.”
At the end of the video, Antonio Brown seemed convinced by Deion Sanders' heartfelt advice.
What's going on between Coach Prime and Antonio Brown?
Former NFL star Antonio Brown openly called out Deion Sanders for damaging the draft stock of his two sons. While Shedeur Sanders was projected to be a first-round pick, he was instead taken up on Day 3 at No. 144 by the Cleveland Browns. Some suggest Deion's outspokenness and preference for certain franchises might have had a part to play.
Brown also shared clips where he could be seen outmatching safety Shilo Sanders.
However, this open retort from Brown wasn't met with a response at the same level. Instead, Coach Prime took the high road rather than getting into a fight.
"Love ya man & I appreciate u my brother. I will never publicly or privately speak negatively on you man regardless of what’s said," Sanders said. "You KNOW I know u and I’m holding on & praying for the AB I know. Even when I played corner I ain’t need no help. Lolol. Love ya 2 Life! PRIME."
Despite that, Brown has continued to insult the NFL Hall of Famer on X.
