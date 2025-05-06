Coach Prime has been catching strays from former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown. Following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL draft, Brown hit out at Coach Prime and his sons, Shedeur, who fell to the fifth round, and his second son, Shilo, who was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

Ad

Amid the ongoing beef, an old video resurfaced where Coach Prime can be seen advising Brown on life. In the clip, Sanders speaks on the pressures of fame and the emotional weight one carries as a public figure.

“They want to see Antonio. They want to see AB. And we get intoxicated with feeding them what they want," Sanders said in the video. "Then you suffocate Antonio. Because he’s like, ‘Hey man, I got you now. Now you flip on me like this — with AB.’ And... I’m happy the way it done played out for you in some aspects, because... I almost did that thing.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I tried to do that thing because... I couldn’t handle it. I couldn’t handle it. I got to an emotional low. A devastation of personal things going on. And I could handle it. I’m glad. I’m thankful that... you ain’t never tried to check out. One thing that you told me recently, man — you’ve been going to people and talking to them about childhood and all that.”

Ad

At the end of the video, Antonio Brown seemed convinced by Deion Sanders' heartfelt advice.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's going on between Coach Prime and Antonio Brown?

Former NFL star Antonio Brown openly called out Deion Sanders for damaging the draft stock of his two sons. While Shedeur Sanders was projected to be a first-round pick, he was instead taken up on Day 3 at No. 144 by the Cleveland Browns. Some suggest Deion's outspokenness and preference for certain franchises might have had a part to play.

Ad

Brown also shared clips where he could be seen outmatching safety Shilo Sanders.

However, this open retort from Brown wasn't met with a response at the same level. Instead, Coach Prime took the high road rather than getting into a fight.

"Love ya man & I appreciate u my brother. I will never publicly or privately speak negatively on you man regardless of what’s said," Sanders said. "You KNOW I know u and I’m holding on & praying for the AB I know. Even when I played corner I ain’t need no help. Lolol. Love ya 2 Life! PRIME."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Despite that, Brown has continued to insult the NFL Hall of Famer on X.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place