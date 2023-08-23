Amid Pac-12-ACC merger rumors, Oregon State and Washington State receive interest from 2 new conferences; they're not Big Ten or Big 12

Amongst the endless possibilities after the Pac-12 implosion is the Pac-12 ACC merger. Rumors suggest Stanford and Cal want to join the Atlantic Coast Conference while Oregon State and Washington State could join a Group of Five Conference.

College Football Insider Jim Williams posted an update about the future of the four remaining Pac-12 teams for 2024.

A potential Pac-12 ACC merger has been the topic of discussion for a few months now. The American and the Mountain West make sense for Oregon State and Washington State as two good conferences with some stability.

Would a Pac-12 ACC merger make sense at this point?

A Pac-12 ACC merger could fix some issues but not all. All four Pac-12 teams will be required to be on board because then there can be a West Coast hub. Clemson, Florida State, NC State, and North Carolina are the four teams that have reportedly opposed the addition of Cal and Stanford to the conference.

What's next for the Pac-4?

The Pac-4, i.e. Oregon State, Washington State, California, and Stanford, can be a strong addition to any Power Five or Group of Five Conference. Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff and Consultant Oliver Luck would be strong additions to any conference they merge with. At this point, however, the four teams would rather split than stay together.

It will be interesting to see what happens to the ownership of the intellectual property of the Pac-12. The most likely outcome would be Cal and Stanford joining the Atlantic Coast Conference while Oregon State and Washington State join the Mountian West.

The only reason Cal and Stanford will be joining without a Pac-12 ACC merger is the conference does not want to expand. Stanford and Cal have strong academics and Olympic sports to boost the conference, especially women's soccer. Oregon State and Washington State would immediately boost the impact of the Mountain West and elevate them to Power Five status.