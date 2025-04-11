Amid plummeting draft stock, Shedeur Sanders sets the record straight on him not wanting to be picked in the Top 3

Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been viewed as one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL draft since the end of the college football season. In most mock drafts since the end of the season, he was viewed as a top-five pick, with some pundits even predicting him going first with the Tennessee Titans.
However, things have started to change in recent weeks after the NFL free agency. Some of the teams at the top of the draft that were expected to have QB interest, including the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants, have signed QBs in free agency. Therefore, it appears less likely that Sanders will be a top-five pick.
Analyst Louis Riddick had stated previously that Shedeur Sanders does not want to be drafted in the top three. On Friday, Sanders appeared on 'Up & Adams' and told host Kay Adams that he doesn't have any idea what Riddick was talking about.
"I have never spoke to Louis Riddick in my life. So I don't know what he's talking about."
Adams then asked Sanders if he is interested by the allure of being the first pick. The 23-year-old claimed that is completely indifferent to his positioning in the Draft. He said:
"I don't care, that's what I'm saying. I went to a HBCU out of high school and here I am now, you feel me. So, the route, I don't care what the route is at the end of the day. It doesn't matter to me. I just want the opportunity."
It's pretty evident that Sanders just wants the opportunity to prove himself in the NFL. He is not interested in splitting hair over his draft prospects.
Shedeur Sanders tries to maintain his authenticity when speaking to NFL teams
With the 2025 NFL draft only a few weeks away, NFL teams have been inviting various prospects to their facilities for meetings and private workouts. Sanders has not been exempt from this and has visited several teams recently, including the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The former Colorado star drew criticism at the NFL Combine for his "brash and arrogant" attitude. However, in an appearance on 'The Insiders' on Thursday, he spoke about being authentic with NFL teams.
"When I talk to any team, I understand the work it's gonna take and I see the dynamic of everybody that's around, so I know how I approach different situations and what I'm gonna have to do to be successful in different franchises," Sanders said.
"So, I'm just sitting back observing, watching everything and all of what's gonna take to change the franchise for the better."
Sanders did this interview from a Pittsburgh airport after a meeting with the Steelers.
