Amid recent hate from NFL coach, Shedeur Sanders' attitude gets a big reality check from the Big Ten HC : "He took 12 hits against us"

Shedeur Sanders has faced constant criticism for his inability to escape the blitz, which resulted in him being the most sacked quarterback in 2023 and one of the most sacked in 2024. Admittedly, this isn't all his fault. The protection provided by Colorado's offensive line was subpar at best.

Ad

However, Nebraska's Matt Rhule believes that this does not reflect poorly on Shedeur Sanders. Quite the contrary; it highlights the level of resilience he possesses. Speaking on Wednesday with ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Cornhuskers coach had this to say about Shedeur Sanders:

“I would take him No. 3 overall. Without a question,"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

“I think he’s tough. You can quote me on this. This is how strong I feel. He took 12 hits against us. 12 hits. There were 7 sacks. He’s accurate, smart. Sees coverages. Can run if he has to. He’s gone to 2 places that haven’t won and they won… "

“Here’s why – to me, he’s the guy who can handle the spotlight in New York. He’s the only person raised from (childhood) to know to handle the spotlight. Who are some of the greatest-ever QBs in NY – Broadway Joe and Eli Manning."

Ad

Shedeur Sanders was sacked 42 times in 2024 and a whopping 52 times in 2023. His ability to still perform and win the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award last season is a clear testament to his abilities. There's also no denying that he loves the media spotlight, and that a city like New York might be the best fit for him.

Anonymous coach criticizes Shedeur Sanders one day before the NFL Draft

During the NFL Combine, it was reported that a coach associated with a team holding a top 10 pick in the upcoming draft had a less-than-stellar interview with Shedeur Sanders. According to reports at the time, the coach thought he was arrogant.

Ad

Now, just a day before the draft, the anonymous coach has spoken with the NFL Network to further antagonize Shedeur:

"the worst formal interview I've ever been in in my life."

"He's so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates," the coach continued. "But the biggest thing is, he's not that good."

Ad

Interestingly, the coach put some of the blame for his high number of sacks squarely on Shedeur's shoulders. Another AFC executive anonymously told the press that their interview with Deion Sanders' son wasn't great either. He said Shedeur wanted to dictate their terms and tried to make them feel "small".

Deion Sanders has maintained that his son is the victim of a smear campaign close to the draft that looks to discredit his last name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andrés Linares Andres is an analyst who has reported on college basketball and college football at Sportskeeda since 2023. Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in law from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela, and has minor in International Relations. Andres holds a college certificate in Sports Entities Management from Unisport Management School in Spain. He is also an alumnus of the FIFA/CIES International Programme in Sports Management by FIFA and Universidad Metropolitana, and has been accepted into the Harvard CORe online program for which he was awarded a grant.



Given his background in sports management, law and business, Andres loves any chance to jump into the industry side of things and explain what's happening behind the curtain. He takes care when it comes to separating the wheat from the chaff and ensures he refers only to appropriate and respected sources.



His favorite college team is the Arkansas Razorbacks. While Troy Aikman and Joe Montana are two of his most favorite QBs, he is also an admirer of Joe Burrow's style and is rooting for Riley Leonard to do well.



Andres is an avid reader, likes adventure sports, dabbles in rock climbing, and is also a scuba diver. He is also an enthusiastic gamer, especially when it comes to strategy PC titles and loves his fair share of Halo. Know More