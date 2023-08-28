Amid reports of Big 12 showing no interest in Stanford and Cal, CFB insider keeps the hope alive for Pac-12 schools

The Pac-12 has been decimated by conference realignment as eight of the 12 teams have announced their intentions to leave ahead of the 2024 season. The Stanford Cardinal and California Bears, the most coveted of the four remaining programs, have also been in discussions to jump ship. College football insider Greg Swaim recently claimed that the Big 12 is still an option for the programs.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network initially tweeted:

"Despite various reports to the contrary, Big 12 has not had conversations w/any of the Pac-4 schools & has no intention in engaging w/those schools, multiple Big 12 sources told @ActionNetworkHQ."

Swaim responded with a quote tweet, reporting that talks are still ongoing:

"Apparently Brett not talking to same #Big12 and #Stanford sources that we are. As always, it may or may not happen, but there are definitely talks going on with Stanford and the Big 12. #StayTuned"

The Pac-12 programs have mostly been linked to the Atlantic Coast Conference, which held a vote on the expansion. The additions fell one vote short of the required 12 programs, according to McMurphy, who tweeted:

"Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina & NC State are the ACC schools against adding Stanford & Cal, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st report by SI. W/only 11 of 15 schools (including Notre Dame) in favor, ACC expansion is 1 vote shy of required 75% (12 of 15) to add new members"

Greg Swaim previously reported Stanford and Cal would leave the Pac-12 for the ACC

The Stanford Cardinal and California Bears have been linked in conference realignment talks with the two schools seemingly destined to wind up in the same conference.

Greg Swaim recently reported that the Cardinal and Bears are headed for the ACC. He added that the Pac-12's remaining two programs, the Oregon State Beavers and Washington State Cougars will join the Mountain West Conference, tweeting:

"BREAKING NEWS: The #ACC is going to add #Stanford, #CalBears and #SMU. Desperate situations call for extremely desperate measures, as they're each basically buying their way in. Additionally #Wazzu and the #Beavs will become the first P5's to drop to G5, err P4 to G6, I mean!!"

The Pac-12 is already set to lose eight programs to realignment. The Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans and Washington Huskies will join the Big Ten in 2024. The Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes will join the Big 12.