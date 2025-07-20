Amid rumored Ryan Day-Ross Bjork feud, Ohio State insider dishes on recruiting indifference between Buckeyes HC and AD

Ryan Day led Ohio State to a national championship in January. However, just a few months after, there were rumors of Day having a feud with Buckeyes athletic director Ross Bjork amid the team's recruiting process.

Former Ohio State guard and current insider Nevada Buck quashed rumors of any potential feud between Day and Bjork on Saturday.

“(Because) you can pay now, roster retention has become an equally important thing too," Bucks said, via his Buckeye Scoop YouTube channel. "Ohio State’s gone for proven over prospect, for culture over cash. Ross Bjork likes to spend money, OK. If he’s got anything in his path, you know, he likes to spend money. He likes to get after it.

"He’s not afraid to spend money on facilities, on coaches. (Anytime) you have a budget, somebody has got to be the big meanie… At some point, there’s a line. And for Ohio State, the line is, ‘We’re not going to be able to throw the bag at every player.’ But don’t turn that into some sort of thing because Ted Carter, Bjork, Day are in perfect alignment right now."

Despite the rumored feud, Bjork confirmed in March that he "absolutely" wants the coach to remain with the program.

The Buckeyes hired Day in January 2017 as a co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He was promoted to acting head coach in August 2018 and got the position in 2019.

In just a shade over six seasons, Day has compiled a 70-10 (45-5 Big Ten) record.

Ryan Day opens up on Ohio State's QB battle for 2025 season

Ohio State Buckeyes HC Ryan Day - Source: Imagn

Ohio State will have a new starting quarterback in the 2025 season after Will Howard went pro in April. However, Ryan Day is still undecided on his QB1.

“I would say there’s times where I’ve gone into this part of the season feeling like I know or have a feeling on where it’s going," Day said on Thursday, via "The Bobby Carpenter Show." I don’t right now.”

Julian Sayin, Lincoln Kienholz, and Tavien St. Clair will compete for the Buckeyes' starting quarterback position for the 2025 season.

