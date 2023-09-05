Amid rumors of Clemson leaving ACC, CFB insider drops a weird stat that might hamper team's hunt for a new home: Reports

Clemson has been one of the premier football programs in the ACC, but that soon may no longer be the case.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has its media rights deal locked in until 2036, which has made schools like Clemson and FSU unhappy. There have been reports that the two schools could look to leave the ACC.

However, last week, it was announced that Stanford, Cal, and SMU would be joining the ACC. Adding those three schools allows Clemson to leave, but after losing to Duke in Week 1, CFB insider Brett McMurphy gave a funny stat on Clemson and their play in the ACC.

"Weird stat: Clemson has never won in ACC play after the league decided to expand to 17 football members."

Of course, the ACC has only had 17 football teams for less than a week, and Clemson has only played one game, which they lost to Duke.

Of course, at the moment, there has been no official word that the Clemson Tigers would leave the ACC. However, if the money is right, Clemson could leave the ACC and join the Big Ten or another premier conference.

Clemson stunned in Week 1

Although there have been reports that Clemson could leave the ACC, the school remains in the conference and came in with title expectations for the season.

However, in Week 1 on Monday Night, the Tigers were stunned 28-7 by the Duke Blue Devils. It was a massive upset, but it was self-inflicted, as Clemson got into the red zone four times and left without points in all four attempts, turning the ball over three of four times.

"That's the weirdest game I've ever been a part of," Swinney said. "I've been beat. I've had my butt kicked. But that's the strangest game I've ever been a part of... It's almost indescribable what I just saw.

"It's incredibly frustrating when you had so much opportunity. ... It's routine stuff. The basics. The fundamentals. Basic, basic stuff."

Clemson will look to rebound on Saturday as the Tigers host Charleston Southern.