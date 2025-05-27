Amid split rumors from NCAA, US Congressman issues stern warning to SEC & Big Ten for throwing college football in limbo

College athletics is nearing a historic break from the NCAA as power conferences move toward autonomy. The shift is driven by legal pressure and the expected approval of the House v. NCAA settlement, per reports.

Congressman Brendan Boyle issued a warning Monday on X:

“Let me state this as clearly as I can: the @bigten and @sec should be very, very careful about some of the decisions they are about to make. Because they appear hell bent on ruining major college football. I think they need Congressional hearings into their collusion.”

The settlement includes a proposed revenue-sharing model that allows schools to allocate up to 22% of annual revenue to athletes, about $23 million per school per year over a decade. The model moves towards a pay-for-play and favors schools with the resources to comply.

The SEC and Big Ten are positioned to fund the full share. The Big Ten reported $928 million in revenue for 2023-24, slightly ahead of the SEC’s $840 million. Both are expected to exceed $1 billion annually, with larger per-school payouts than any other conference.

The SEC and Big Ten launching their own playoff

The Power Four conferences are building a separate governance model within the NCAA. The SEC and Big Ten have discussed launching their own playoff. They formed a joint advisory group to address litigation, athlete pay and future leadership in college sports.

Revenue sharing is widening the financial gap. Programs that can’t match the $23 million payout risk are falling behind. According to reports, the top conferences might create a new NCAA subdivision instead of fully breaking away.

Reports in February 2024 said the SEC and Big Ten discussed maintaining NCAA membership. A high-ranking official told ESPN that some officials felt "pretty strongly about pulling away," according to CBS Sports. The conferences also formed a joint advisory group, widely seen as preparing for a split.

