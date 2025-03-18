Amid spring games drama, Deion Sanders gets huge offer from ACC coach to square off at Colorado

Deion Sanders is on a mission to transform college football and his recent move is a testament to this notion. He wants to make the offseason more interesting by playing spring ball against different college teams.

Keeping it restricted to oneself cannot give you a true understanding of the program's strengths and weaknesses, says Sanders. This can't be executed officially at this point since the NCAA bylaws do not allow programs to compete against other teams in the offseason.

While speaking to the reporters on Monday at the Colorado presser, Coach Prime mentioned that he intends to face other teams during spring practice. His comments went viral quickly and Syracuse coach Fran Brown came forward with an offer.

He announced he would join Deion Sanders and his team in Boulder for three days.

Technically, it is not feasible, but Coach Prime is mentioned as having talked to the concerned officials about changes to the existing laws.

"I would like to style it like the pros. I'd like to go against someone in practice for a few days, and then you have the spring game,” Coach Prime told the reporters on Monday. “I think the public would be satisfied with that tremendously. I think it's a tremendous idea. I've told those personnel, who should understand that, that it's a tremendous idea,” he added.

Deion Sanders acknowledges lack of interest among teams in conducting spring games

While Colorado takes to the field on April 19 for the offseason showdown, Deion Sanders mentioned that many teams have already aborted their plans. Injury scares among athletes and the exodus of transfer portals were the primary reasons.

"The way the trend is going, is you never know if this is going to be the last spring game," Sanders said to the reporters. "Now, I don't believe in that, and I don't really want to condone that. ... To have it competitive, and to play against your own guys, it can get kind of monotonous, and you really can't tell the level of your guys,” he added.

For the Buffs, Kaidon Salter and JuJu Lewis will compete for the QB1 role after Shedeur Sanders leaves for the NFL. The Buffs have undergone a major revamp in their coaching and playing rosters. Nothing less than a playoff spot could be on the cards for Coach Prime.

