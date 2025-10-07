Amid Steve Sarkisian firing rumors, disappointed Stephen A. Smith issues stern analysis of Texas HC: "He has not lived up to the billing"

Steve Sarkisian firing rumors have intensified ever since the Texas Longhorns lost their most anticipated Week 6 matchup against Billy Napier’s Florida Gators on the road. The 29-21 loss had triggered fans and experts like Stephen A. Smith and Paul Finebaum to publicly call out the program, especially coach Sark and his QB Arch Manning. With this defeat, the Longhorns are now standing with a 3-2 record and a loss to only one SEC opponent so far in Week 6.

The team that was ranked No. 1 in the country before the season has found itself out of the top 25 six weeks down the line. The matchups get far more challenging as they enter the second half of the 2025 season. After the Florida game, Sarkisian's comments at presser drew ire of fans and football experts

Stephen A., who was speaking on Tuesday's episode of First Take, didn't mince words about Sarkisian's inability to lead the team. He claimed that the head coach was coaching scared and was not utilizing his resources and players to their fullest potential.

“I’m very disappointed at what I’ve seen from Steve Sarkisian this year. To me, he has coached scared. He’s coached like somebody that’s been forced to deal with all the allure, all the attention and notoriety that comes associated with Arch Manning. And he has not lived up to the billing any more than his quarterback has,” Smith said on ESPN.

“I think he’s been feeling the pressure since the opening of the season. I think he has coached like it. And I think for him to say what he’s said as a quote. What do you mean (by) how would they do? You’re Texas. You came in ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation. And this ain’t a Florida (team) that’s coached by Urban Meyer. … Tim Tebow ain’t walking through that door,” he added to his rant.

Steve Sarkisian in hot water after his post-game comments

After the matchup, the Texas coach asked reporters what the situation would be if the other 135 programs in the country had a similar schedule as the Longhorns had in 2025. How would they have reacted had they faced Ohio State in the opener at The Swamp? It more or less appeared to be a mere excuse and instantly spread like a wildfire.

It had even triggered harsh criticism and conversations where experts happened to discuss his buyout for the 2025 season. If the coach gets fired this season, the program owes him roughly $45.4 million, which again is a huge number to commit to at this point.

This weekend, the Longhorns take on archrivals Oklahoma at the Red River rivalry game. Not to mention, it will be a must-win game for Arch Manning to save Texas' sinking playoff hopes in 2025.

