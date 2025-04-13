Amid tragic death news, Kyren Lacy's old video with NFL star Jayden Daniels resurfaces

Former LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyren Lacy died on Sunday in Houston. No official cause of death has been released. He was 24 years old.

As the football community mourns Kyren Lacy's death, a video of the late wide receiver with New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has resurfaced.

"My brother, Kyren Lacy. He's been there with us. It was a big four, for sure. You know, I'm excited for him. I know he's happy for us... Go out there, have fun, keep your foot on their neck, man. Next year I expect you to be here," Jayden Daniels said.

We might be on the same video, giving him the same speech next year," Malik Nabers added.

The draft night video call surprised Nabers and Daniels, who didn't expect to see their former teammate.

Kyren Lacy - who had 58 receptions for 866 yards and led the Tigers with nine touchdowns in his senior season - was expected to be drafted into the NFL this year. The wideout transferred from the University of Louisiana to LSU before the 2022 season, finishing his college career with 162 receptions for 2,360 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Off the field, Lacy was under investigation in connection with a car crash that left one person dead in Dec. 2024. The late wide receiver was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle. Lacy allegedly fled the scene without calling for help.

Kyren Lacy did not play in the Texas Bowl against the Baylor Bears but played a couple of weeks after the fatal crash. While he was not invited to the NFL scouting combine, he did participate in the LSU pro day in late March.

Jayden Daniels pays tribute to former teammate Kyren Lacy

After former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy's death was confirmed on Sunday, quarterback Jayden Daniels paid tribute to his former teammate through an Instagram story posted on his official account.

"💔💔 till next tima brudda .. w gonna hold it down for u

"u gon live yo dreams through us.. hope u at peace now ❤️😔," Jayden Daniels wrote.

Jayden Daniels - who played three years at Arizona State - transferred to Baton Rouge in 2022 and would play two seasons alongside Kyren Lacy. In Daniels's Heisman-winning season (2023), Lacy caught 30 passes for 558 yards and seven touchdowns.

