Amid transfer portal drama, Kaidon Salter gets 100% real about instilling brotherhood to keep Colorado locker room intact

The Colorado Buffaloes have lost several players to the spring transfer portal window, as it comes just in time as the program winds up its spring games. It's never an easy job for a coach to contain key assets, especially in the world of NIL where players prefer money.
However, veteran quarterback Kaidon Salter is staying grounded in what he believes matters most: brotherhood. During a spring media session on Saturday, Salter opened up about how Colorado is navigating a world where roster turnover is constant and loyalty is often tested.
"I mean, with the transfer portal world in today’s game, you can do as best as you can to maintain a brotherhood," Salter said (6:35 onwards).
Salter did acknowledge why players do transfer, as they follow their own goals and achievements. Thus, the former Liberty transfer believes no one should criticize someone for transferring.
"But at the same time, people have their own goals and achievements they want to pursue in life," Salter added. "So I feel like you can’t down anybody for entering the portal—whether it’s for the money, going to start somewhere else, or whatever the case is. Everybody has their own reasons for doing so.
"I just feel like you stay as tight as you can for as long as you can. You’ve got to control what you can control. If one guy leaves—next man up. We just do our best to try to recruit the next player."
Colorado spring transfer window: Which players have joined or left Kaidon Salter’s Buffaloes?
The Colorado Buffaloes are making moves during the 2025 spring transfer window to reload and retool a roster aiming to make serious noise this fall.
One of the most exciting additions is Terrance Love, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound safety from Langston Hughes High School in Georgia. He is a former top-300 recruit with a composite rating of 91.24. He is joined by Teon Parks, a 6-foot-1 cornerback from Detroit.
Players leaving include safety Savion Riley (to Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets), running back Isaiah Augustave (to Virginia Cavaliers), linebacker Taje McCoy (to Ohio State), and wide receiver Adrian Wilson (to North Carolina Tar Heels).
It remains to be seen if more players join the group before the spring transfer window officially ends on Apr. 25.
