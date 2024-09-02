Amid UConn to Big 12 theories, Brett Yormark addresses merits of adding 4 new schools via conference realignment

UConn to Big 12 theories have been circulating and there are a lot of rumors flying. However, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark is not fanning them, instead adding fuel to the fire. While speaking ahead of the Penn State Nittany Lions vs. West Virginia Mountaineers Week 1 clash, Yormark was on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff and addressed how he felt about the conference as a whole.

"We're blesseed to have the four corners with us," Yormark said. "And when you have big brands, that leads to greater parity and depth in the conference. I think that was indicative when you think of the Preseason AP Top 25. We had five in there, the first time since 2017. So I'm thrilled with our depth."

When asked about adding the UConn Huskies to the Big 12, Yormark said:

"I can't speak specifically about schools, but it's incumbent on me as the commissioner to create value when I see it. Big brands, big markets, big fanbases matter, so we'll see what happens." h/t NJ.com

The UConn Huskies reportedly made an in-person presentation to the Big 12 a few weeks ago. It has also been no secret that Yormark tried adding the Huskies the previous offseason.

What schools would join UConn in the Big 12?

The conference will be in a position where they only need to add the UConn Huskies by themselves and do not need another school to join with them. The reason for this is the fact that the football program would not be able to join until 2031 and if another school with a football program joins immediately, that would create an uneven number of teams in the conference.

UConn to the Big 12 also helps to grow the conference as a whole with the likely additions of the Clemson Tigers and Florida State Seminoles once their legal battles conclude. If Brett Yormark wants to add a school to join the Big 12 with UConn, keep an eye on Gonzaga, as there was interest before.

