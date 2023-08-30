Amid uncertainties around Pac-12 teams and SMU, ACC opens its new headquarters in Charlotte

The ACC remains the only Power Five conference that has not been affected by conference realignment. However, that could change in the coming days as conference officials are set to discuss potentially adding the California Bears, Stanford Cardinal and SMU Mustangs.

On Tuesday, there was a different form of business that needed to be handled as the new ACC headquarters opened in Charlotte, North Carolina. Ross Dellenger of Yahoo! Sports retweeted footage of the opening ceremony, stating:

"The ACC opened its new headquarters today in Charlotte. Timing is everything"

The conference has 15 teams with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish serving as a member in all sports except football.

The universities were set to meet on Monday to discuss, and potentially vote on, expansion. A tragic shooting, in which a graduate student shot and killed a faculty member, at the North Carolina Tar Heels campus led to the cancellation of the meeting.

The schools previously voted against the addition of the Bears and Cardinal, with the vote falling one team short of the necessary 75% threshhold for expansion, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, who tweeted:

"Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina and NC State are the ACC schools against adding Stanford and Cal, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st report by SI. W/only 11 of 15 schools (including Notre Dame) in favor, ACC expansion is 1 vote shy of required 75 percent (12 of 15) to add new members"

What shares would California Bears, Stanford Cardinal and SMU Mustangs receive for joining the ACC?

The ACC has been considering expanding by adding the California Bears, Stanford Cardinal and SMU Mustangs.

According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo! Sports, the Bears and Cardinal are reportedly willing to only receive 30% of their broadcast media revenue share, while the Mustangs are willing to receive no revenue at all.

Dellenger shared the news, tweeting:

"While Cal & Stanford may start at 30% share & SMU at 0, they will: - see shares eventually escalate over remaining 13 years of GoR (yes, they have to sign) - still receive ACC shares from NCAAT, CFP & incentive pool of revenue from expansion ($5-10M/year)"

The schools would reportedly be willing to forgo their broadcast revenue shares for their first seven years in the conference. ACC officials will discuss how to split the additional revenue.