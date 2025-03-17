Amid uncertainty around Shedeur’s future, Deion Sanders Jr. avoids picking his favorite between 3 prime NFL destinations

Deion Sanders Jr. isn't picking any favorites regarding where his brother, Shedeur Sanders, may end up when he finally makes it to the NFL. Joining the "The Morning Run" on Friday, he was asked about potential landing spots for his brother.

When asked if he'd prefer to hang out with his brother playing in New York, Nashville, or Cleveland, Sanders Jr. remained noncommittal. Sanders said that he and his family would consider it a blessing regardless of where Shedeur ends up playing.

"Wherever the Lord leads us, you know what I'm saying? It is what it is. Wherever the Lord leads us, it's a great blessing." (00:40)

Shedeur Sanders just wrapped up his senior season with the Colorado Buffaloes in which he passed for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He's rated as one of the top signal callers in the 2025 NFL Draft class alongside the Miami Hurricanes' Cam Ward, although Ward is projected to go before Sanders.

Sanders helped lead the Buffaloes to an overall record of 9-4, which included a bowl game appearance. Now, he has declared for the upcoming draft and is expected to be an early selection once the festivities kick off on Thursday, April 24.

With many quarterback-needy teams in the top 10, Sanders could very well be on his way to becoming the face of whichever franchise takes a chance on him.

Shedeur Sanders faces the unknown for the first time in his football career

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders has been coached throughout the entirety of his collegiate football career by his Pro Football Hall of Famer father Deion Sanders. Sanders coached Shedeur at both Jackson State and Colorado, where the pair helped revitalize the program and return it to relevancy.

Now, Shedeur Sanders will be playing football for the first time next year without his father coaching him. Of course, there's still the possibility that Shedeur could continue playing with his brother, Shilo.

Shilo has been playing with Shedeur at Colorado as well as a safety on defense. He's currently expected to be a late-round draft pick or an undrafted free agent. It will be interesting to see if the same team that drafts Shedeur decides to take a chance on his brother later on in the draft to keep the pair together.

