Amid Urban Meyer to Michigan State rumors, Jake Dickert emerges as potential candidate for head coaching job at MSU

The Michigan State Spartans are reportedly looking at Washington State coach Jake Dickert as their new head coach.

Dickert has been the coach of WSU since 2021, but he is just in his second full season as their coach. Although he hasn't had a ton of success, MSU is reportedly interested in hiring him.

According to a message board, Dickert is in talks with MSU, and it has now gone into the Washington State locker room that he will be leaving.

"A player on the team told my source there are rumors circulating in the locker room that Dickert took the MSU job. My source believes that has contributed to the team not buying in and playing horribly these last few weeks."

"I know how annoying these posts are when the source isn't needed, but please respect my source's anonymity. This is allegedly coming from a freshman player on the team. There are also rumors we're going to see a lot of guys in the portal at the end of this year."

As of now, there is no validity to this report, but it is something to keep an eye on. Many coaches will be interested in taking and interviewing for the Spartans job.

But there have also been reports that Urban Meyer is the front-runner for the MSU job. But, with no coach hired yet, there will be plenty of rumors about who will be the future coach.

Jake Dickert's coaching career

Jake Dickert is a head coach for the first time in his career and is 14-13, leading Washington State, while also being 8-10 in Pac-12 games.

Dickert began his college career in 2007 as a graduate assistant at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. His first significant coaching position was as the defensive coordinator at Minnesota State in 2014-15.

Jake Dickert was Wyoming's defensive coordinator in 2019, and before becoming head coach of the Cougars, he was Washington State's defensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021.