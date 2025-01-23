Analyst decodes Titans GM quote in favor of Travis Hunter

Deciphering what the Tennessee Titans will do with their first overall pick, and where will Travis Hunter end up after the NFL Draft is the main priority of NFL analysts.

It seems that NFL Network's Mike Garafolo has found an answer to both questions.

After the Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker said that the franchise won't pass up on the opportunity to draft "generational talent", Garafolo tweeted an interpretation of the statement:

" “Generational talent” = Travis Hunter, not one of the QBs. So file this one away for later as the #Titans get closer to making their pick (92 days from today)."

Travis Hunter is second in the odds to become the first overall pick of the upcoming draft. He has odds of +155, according to Fox Sports, which puts him below Miami's Cam Ward and above fellow Colorado player Shedeur Sanders.

However, the Heisman Trophy winner has long been considered a potential first-overall pick by respected insiders like ESPN's Mel Kiper.

What did Chad Brinker say about Titans' first overall pick? What does it have to do with Travis Hunter?

Speaking with the press on Wednesday, Brinker revealed what will be the franchise's strategy when using its first overall pick in the NFL Draft in April:

"We won't pass on a generational talent with the first pick in the NFL draft. We won't do that."

He also admitted that, eventually, the choice will be in the hands of general manager Mike Borgonzi. However, it's difficult to see Brinker not having at least a modicum of influence on the decision.

Borgonzi also added that we are still too early in the process for him to decide on who he will draft:

"We're very early in those discussions. ... That's always the goal: to get as many picks in the top 100 as you can. ... I'm coming into this with an open mind. We're going to evaluate every situation to make the best decision with that pick."

He also said that while they want to supplement free agency, their main objective is to build through the draft. The draft is still several months out, and the estimations of NFL teams will likely change during the combine.

However, it's easy to see how talks of generational talent would seem to point to Travis Hunter, a unique two-way starter who's often described as "generational" by the media.

