Analyst doubts South Carolina QB Lanorris Sellers due to lack of risk-taking mindset

LaNorris Sellers was one of the top-ranked players in On3 analyst Clark Brooks' top 100 impact players for the 2025 college football season. The South Carolina quarterback was the No. 8 player on the overall list and the No. 2 quarterback, behind only Arizona State's Sam Leavitt.

Brooks appeared on a recent installment of the “Andy & Ari” podcast, where he discussed the top 100 player list. Sellers was one of the quarterbacks he talked about on the show. However, he expressed some doubt about his ability due to taking low risks on the offense.

“I think LaNorris Sellers is still a little more prudent,” Brooks said (Timestamp: 25:00). “And what do I mean by that? He is not going to necessarily target a throw unless he is very sure he can complete it. So, yes, that does help his raw accuracy and his downfield stuff shine, his catchability shines because he's not making these risky throws because he knows he can complete them.

“But at the same time, holding the ball an extra meter or so invites pressure. He took a lot of sacks, and he erased a lot of sacks, but he still moved backwards quite often.”

LaNorris Sellers threw for 2,274 yards and 17 touchdowns last season with a 64.9% pass completion. He also rushed for 155 yards and seven touchdowns, showcasing some prowess on the ground. However, the quarterback did this with extra consciousness about his decisions.

Clark Brooks outlines what LaNorris Sellers needs to rectify in 2025

LaNorris Sellers did well moving backward after snaps last season, ensuring the South Carolina offense was fired up. However, adopting this in almost every play has some significant cons, and Clark Brooks believes the Gamecocks have to make some adjustments next season.

“I still believe, if my memory is still not too foggy, that South Carolina was one of the best offenses in the SEC moving backwards last year, and that has been a consistent trait under Shane Beamer, no matter who is calling plays,” Brooks said.

“So, that stuff needs to be rectified, but when you're looking at everything else, yeah, the decision-making is pretty good. Again, he's not throwing the ball into harm's way. He can erase sacks. He can add a lot of juice with his legs.”

The Gamecocks narrowly missed out on the College Football Playoff last season after finishing the regular season with a 9-3 record. However, with LaNorris Sellers returning to lead the offense in 2025, Shane Beamer and his team are bound to contend for a playoff spot again.

