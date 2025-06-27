Analyst JD PicKell calls out Big Ten program's 'ridiculous' schedule ahead of matchups vs Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, predicts potential upsets

Wisconsin faces a daunting 2025 slate, Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Indiana and Illinois, with On3’s JD PicKell calling it “ridiculous” and warning that the Badgers may be forced to adapt or collapse.

On Wednesday’s episode of "The Hard Count," PicKell said:

“They play at Bama, at Michigan, Ohio State, at Oregon, at Indiana—who made the Playoff last year—and then Illinois, who a lot of people are picking to be a trendy Playoff pick and be this year’s version of what Indiana was last year.

“If you’re a Wisconsin fan, you’re saying, ‘God, stop giving me your toughest battles.’ He’s like, ‘I just gave you the 2025 schedule.’ Like, it’s ridiculous how many teams they’re playing with College Football Playoff aspirations.” (Timestamp: 3:09)

He pointed to coach Luke Fickell’s wrestling background and hard-nosed approach as reasons Wisconsin could thrive in adversity.

“What’s his DNA? Scrappy. Drag you into the deep water and make you say uncle in the fourth quarter,” PicKell added. “[What if], after they play Ohio State, what if, like, they’re used to that kind of deal, and they’re tougher for it in Oregon or in Indiana?”

Wisconsin's schedule is among the toughest in recent program history, featuring multiple early top 25 opponents and several College Football Playoff contenders.

Big Ten unveils 2025 kickoff times, schedule for first three weeks

The Big Ten announced kickoff times and schedules for the first three weeks of the 2025 season on May 29, in partnership with CBS Sports, FOX Sports, NBC Sports and the Big Ten Network.

The 2025 schedule will include at least 55 conference games on broadcast television, with early matchups beginning Thursday, August 28. The conference will once again broadcast a full season on three major over-the-air networks (CBS, FOX and NBC), as well as games on BTN, FS1 and streaming platforms such as Peacock, the FOX Sports app and Paramount+.

The season concludes with the Big Ten championship game, presented by Discover, on Saturday, Dec. 6, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. FOX will broadcast the event. Additional kickoff times will be determined in-season via the league’s 12-/6-day selection process.

