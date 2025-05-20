Analyst points to Texas star Ryan Wingo's out-of-hand limitation that caused Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams to outshine Longhorns WR

Looking to 2025, fans will understandably wonder who will be Arch Manning's top offensive tool at Texas.

With wide receivers Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond, and tight end Gunnar Helm gone for the NFL, the question lingers on who will produce the missing receiving yards the Longhorns need on offense.

Eric Henry of 247Sports believes that Ryan Wingo could be the one to Texas' receiving corps in 2025 and beyond. Speaking this Tuesday on the "Cover 3 Podcast," Henry had this to say about the receiver:

"I am very high on Ryan Wingo. So allow me to get on my soap box for just a second ... Jeremiah Smith, Ryan Williams, those were the two freshman receivers that kind of took over college football and made a name for themselves, right?

"If you compare the number of targets that Smith and Williams got, right? Ryan Wingo saw about half of those, because he was playing in an offense with an Isaiah Bond, with a Matt Golden, with a Gunner Helm. If Ryan Wingo saw the number of targets those two guys had, he would've had similar numbers."

Wingo had a total of 29 receptions for 472 yards, with two touchdowns in 2025 for the Texas Longhorns. For reference, Jeremiah Smith had 1,315 receiving yards, with 15 touchdown catches in 76 receptions for Ohio State.

Ryan Williams had 865 receiving yards, with eight touchdown catches in 48 receptions for Alabama. Smith and Williams averaged 17.3 and 18 yards per catch, respectively, while Wingo averaged 16.3.

Joel Klatt believes that Arch Manning is one of the best quarterbacks in college football at the moment

On Monday, Fox Sports analyst and commentator Joel Klatt ranked Texas' Arch Manning as the second-best quarterback in college football, only behind Clemson's Cade Klubnik. This, even though the signal-caller hasn't had one full season as a starter. Explaining his reasoning, Klatt said:

“He’s got a stronger arm than Quinn Ewers,” he said. “Quinn was experienced, there’s no doubt. Stark was loyal to Quinn, there’s no doubt. But, there’s a difference to the offense when Manning went in than when Quinn Ewers was in.

"This is not a knock. It becomes more dynamic. And the reason is because Arch puts more players in conflict on the field than what Quinn Ewers did.”

While the comment would seem to be a comparison between the former and the current Texas starting quarterback, the bookies agree with Klatt's prediction. BetMGM has Arch Manning as an early favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, with odds of +600. Klubnik is not far behind, with odds of +1100.

