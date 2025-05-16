Analyst puts "bizarre" label on $6.6M NIL-worth Arch Manning's latest ranking

On Thursday, On3's Thomas Goldkamp released his list of the Top 100 players in college football, ranking Arch Manning at No. 10 ahead of the 2025 season. However, college football analyst and the host of the Ohio State-themed show "Juck on Bucks," Juck, disagreed with the quarterback's placement.
Juck believes that while the Texas Longhorns quarterback has shown glimpses, there is no justification for putting him over more proven players.
"Seeing Manning at No. 10 in the country is bizarre," Juck said on Thursday's episode of his show (Timestamp: 19:30). "I'm a believer that Arch Manning is going to be good, not because of his name, but because he's a five-star quarterback. No. 1 overall, who was very good in high school, who has now sat in a good system for two years and learned. ...
"But to have him at No. 10 over No. 11, Jeremiyah Love; over No. 12, DJ Lagway, No. 13, Peter Woods. Whatever, we keep going, No. 14, Garrett Nussmeier, is insane."
Manning is the third quarterback on the ranking, behind Arizona State's Sam Leavitt (No. 5) and South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers (No. 8), ahead of other notable names like Drew Allar, Garrett Nussmeier, DJ Lagway and Cade Klubnik. That's despite Manning starting only two games in two years at Texas.
The $6.6 million NIL-worth quarterback (per On3) is also the third Texas player on the list, behind No. 4 Colin Simmons and No. 9 Anthony Hill Jr.
Arch Manning finished the 2024 season with 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He served mostly as a backup to Quinn Ewers, starting against Louisiana Monroe and Mississippi State while Ewers was nursing an injury.
The quarterback is entering his first season as a starter in 2025.
Arch Manning asked for special favor from Texas basketball
As he gears up for the 2025 season, Texas quarterback Arch Manning asked new Longhorns basketball coach Sean Miller for a favor shortly after introducing himself.
On Wednesday, Miller shared more about his first conversation with Manning.
"We came together, and he said, 'Welcome to Texas. I'm a big basketball fan,'" Miller told Jeff Goodman on The Field of 68. "He was with a couple of his friends. He said, 'Hey, do you mind if we sneak in and play pickup (at the Moody Center) once in a while?' That was his question for me, and I said, 'Anytime, anytime. Whatever you do, don't get hurt.'"
Manning played basketball while he was at Isidore Newman High School (Louisiana).
