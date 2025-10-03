Ancient crab species named after Nick Saban as Alabama researchers honor legendary coach for illustrious career winning seven NCAA titles

Nick Saban, one of college football’s most successful coaches, has received a truly unique honor, which has nothing to do with the sport. Researchers at the University of Alabama have discovered a previously unknown species of ancient crab and named it Costacopluma nicksabani, after the coach who led the Crimson Tide to six national titles.

Ad

"A team led by University of Alabama researchers have discovered several ancient crab and shrimp fossils from central Alabama – including one they have named after legendary football coach Nick Saban," a press release from the university read. "The crab's official name is Costacopluma nicksabani, but it can be called the Saban crab, for short."

Ad

Trending

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The fossilized crabs were found in Lowndes County, Alabama, and are believed to have lived between 48 million and 87 million years ago. These tiny crabs, measuring up to 0.6 inches in length, lived on or within the muddy sea floor and were among the species that survived the meteor strike 66 million years ago, which is believed to have caused the extinction of dinosaurs.

Ad

Why was the crab species named after Nick Saban?

Nick Saban retired in 2024 after 17 seasons with the Crimson Tide, finishing his career with 292 wins and seven national championships, one at LSU and the rest at Alabama. In addition to his coaching career, Saban has done charitable work through Nick’s Kids Foundation, which supports children and families in Alabama and beyond.

That legacy is what inspired Adiel Klompmaker, the lead paleontologist on the project, and his team to name the newly discovered species in Saban’s honor.

Ad

According to Klompmaker, the Saban crab was actually the most common species among about 200 fossil specimens found at the site. Alongside it, the researchers also discovered seven other ancient species, including another new crab species, a hermit crab, and three types of burrowing shrimp.

Saban has a statue outside Bryant-Denny Stadium, and now has another honor to his name. He’ll be back in Tuscaloosa on Saturday when ESPN’s “College GameDay” comes to campus for Alabama’s game against Vanderbilt. During the visit, Saban will also be recognized with his upcoming induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More