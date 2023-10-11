Andrel Anthony injury update: Oklahoma WR depth chart becomes hollow as star wideout expected to miss entire 2023 season

Oklahoma wide receiver Andrel Anthony is set to miss the remainder of the 2023 season due to a knee injury requiring surgery, as confirmed by coach Brent Venables. This is a crushing blow for the No. 5 Sooners, who are 6-0 (3-0 Big 12) and want to keep the momentum going.

The injury to its leading receiver occurred during the fourth quarter of Oklahoma's thrilling 34-30 win over No. 3 Texas. Before the leg injury, Anthony had already made five catches for 42 yards. The WR took to social media to express his perspective on the setback, saying:

"It's all God's plan... Thank you for the love and support sooner nation #boomer."

Coach Venables acknowledged the challenge, stating:

"It's tough. You hate it for Andrel and how hard he's worked. We got to 6-0. He had a big part in helping us get there. All of his best football is in front of him. He'll have a great career on the back end of this surgery."

Andrel Anthony is a key offensive player who has been instrumental in the Sooners' success. He leads their offensive unit with 429 receiving yards, 27 catches and a touchdown. His absence will leave a void in the Sooners' lineup.

The responsibility now falls on junior Jalil Farooq. With a bye in Week 7, Oklahoma has some time to prepare Farooq for an increased role before facing the UCF Knights in Week 8. The Sooners’ fans will be eager to see how the team adjusts to this challenging situation.

Oklahoma Sooners without Andrel Anthony

The Oklahoma Sooners face a challenging road ahead. Star wide receiver Andrel Anthony's injury update has ruled him out for the rest of the season as he will undergo surgery for his knee injury.

Transferred from Michigan, Anthony made an immediate impact on the Sooners’ offense. He was breezing with 429 receiving yards, 27 catches and a touchdown this season.

In Anthony's absence, the spotlight turns to junior Jalil Farooq. He will take the reins from Anthony as the top receiver. Farooq has 20 receptions for 415 yards and two touchdowns to his name. If played correctly, he can become a crucial component of the team's passing game.

Another attacking option, Nic Anderson, has found some form recently. He has 11 catches and a team-high six touchdowns, thus providing additional firepower for coach Brent Venables.

The passing attack of the Oklahoma Sooners is led by second-year quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who has found success under Venables. As of Week 6, Gabriel is the Big 12's leading passer with 1,878 yards

The Sooners' offense leads the Big 12 Conference, scoring 45.2 points per game. Going into Week 8 against the UCF Knights, the team faces the challenge of maintaining this offensive reputation without the presence of Andrel Anthony.