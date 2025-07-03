Andrew Luck and Stanford suffer hard blow as 4-star QB snubs Cardinal for Ryan Day's Ohio State

The Stanford Cardinal and general manager Andrew Luck have suffered a significant blow in their quest to build a contending roster for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, On3's Hayes Fawcett reported that four-star quarterback Luke Fahey committed to Ohio State for the 2026 season.

Fahey chose the offer from the Buckeyes over Stanford and Indiana.

Fahey, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound player, was viewed as one of the better shot callers in CA. He'll join a stacked Buckeyes side looking to remain among the top contenders for college football glory.

The recruitment loss might sting for Luck, as he was one of the most talented shot callers of his era. Luck would have been a great teacher for Fahey at Stanford, but now the Cardinal must look elsewhere for their next great quarterback hope.

Andrew Luck became the general manager of the Cardinal in November 2024 after completing his master's degree at his Alma mater.

What's next for Andrew Luck's Stanford Cardinal?

The Stanford Cardinal compiled a 3-9 record in the 2024 season. Their only wins came against the Cal Poly Mustangs, Syracuse Orange and Louisville Cardinals, and a six-game losing streak ended any hopes of the program earning bowl game eligibility.

The current Cardinal roster is significantly different from when Andrew Luck was slinging passes at the collegiate level. However, there is high hope in the front office that the presence of the College Football Hall of Famer in the general manager role could be a driving force for improvements in performance and recruitment.

In the meantime, the Cardinal are looking to figure out who will be QB1 in the 2025 campaign. According to Sports Illustrated, Elijah Brown is the favorite to start in Week 1.

However, with training camp around the corner, one of the other QBs on the roster might as well stake a claim for the QB1 spot ahead of a crucial campaign.

Stanford begins the regular season with a game against Hawai’i, followed by matchups against BYU, SMU, Miami and Notre Dame, which are potential highlight fixtures.

