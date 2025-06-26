"Another guy that wants to lose to Michigan": Fans react as 3-star prospect snubs Texas, FSU for Ryan Day's Ohio State

Three-star offensive tackle Aaron Thomas committed to Ohio State's 2026 class on Wednesday. The Mountain Pointe (Phoenix, Arizona) standout chose Ryan Day's program over Texas A&M, Florida State, Auburn, Texas, Washington, Arizona State and North Carolina.
Fans reacted to the news of Thomas heading to Columbus.
"Another guy that wants to lose to Michigan I see. That’s all the buzz now," a netizen wrote.
"LMAOOOOOO Washington can’t win in the offseason or actual season," a fan mocked.
"He never visited Texas. Be better man," one added.
Buckeye fans were excited about the 6-foot-7, 300-pound addition.
"LOVE TO SEE THE TRENCHES BEING BOLSTERED!" a netizen exclaimed.
"Get ready to learn National Champions buddy," a fan wrote.
"The best coaches. The best players. The best program. THE Ohio State University," one added.
Thomas is the No. 36 offensive tackle in the 2026 class and the No. 439 prospect in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite Ranking. He is also the son of former Florida State star Eric Thomas, who played for the Seminoles from 1995 to 1999.
Ohio State's 2026 class update following Aaron Thomas' commitment
Aaron Thomas received his scholarship offer from Ohio State in March, personally delivered by Ryan Day. He announced his commitment to the Buckeyes shortly after completing his round of official visits last weekend.
“The environment was great,” Thomas told On3’s Steve Wiltfong after the OV. “Everyone was hyped up to be there. The chance to play for maybe the best program in the country is exciting. The standard of excellence at OSU is so high. It forces you to get better. That gets me fired up because I’m really competitive and I just like winning.”
Thomas is now the fourth offensive lineman to commit to OSU for the upcoming class, joining Tucker Smith, Sam Greer and Maxwell Riley. All four linemen have committed since Tyler Bowen was brought on as the new offensive line coach in February.
Following his visit to Columbus on May 30, Thomas spoke highly of Bowen.
“(Coach Bowen) was just showing me what the plan was for me," Thomas told Eleven Warriors. "The developmental part and how my game translated to what they do at Ohio State and their offense.”
With Thomas' commitment, Ryan Day has 17 committed players in the 2026 class, which ranks No. 5 in the nation.
