"Another instance of guys showing up for each other": Dylan Raiola bonds with Nebraska teammates over younger brother's ESPN-stage win

With Dylan Raiola leading the offense in 2024, Nebraska reached a bowl game for the first time since 2016, and excitement for his second year is high.Raiola and Nebraska are just two weeks away from opening the season against Cincinnati on Aug. 28. However, he was equally thrilled watching his younger brother Dayton begin his senior year at Buford High School in Georgia, where Dayton helped lead the program to a 20-13 ESPN-televised win over Milton High School on Thursday night.During a media session on Friday, Dylan also shared the experience.&quot;I was so juiced up,&quot; Raiola said. &quot;I felt like it was my own game. I had all my teammates over. We all watched on the big screen up there. So that's just another instance of guys showing up for each other.&quot;Raiola also shared a heartfelt story about brotherhood at Nebraska:&quot;When I walked up there and, like, half the team was already there before I even got there. And I wasn't late by any means, but they were all there. I just wanted to show, like, this team is going to be special.&quot;Talking about Dayton's athleticism against Milton, Husker Online’s Bryan Munson noted that he checked all the boxes for a quarterback.Dylan also praised his brother:&quot;Speaking of my brother, I'm proud of him. He, he bought out. He deals with a lot and I'm not gonna, I'm not gonna sit here and sugarcoat that. And yeah, I'm just proud of him. He did a great job last night. I'm proud of him.&quot;Dayton committed to Nebraska during the 2024 season. They followed in the footsteps of their father, Dominic Raiola, who earned consensus All-American honors as an offensive lineman at Nebraska.Dylan Raiola shares an encouraging update on healthIn the 2024 season, Dylan Raiola completed 67% of his passes, totaling 2,819 yards with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.Heading to 2025, concerns lingered over his 2024 back injury, but Raiola shared a positive health update on Friday.&quot;Just taking that next step of taking care of my body is the biggest thing for me just so that I can give teammates my 100% best and I think they deserve that,&quot; Raiola said (via On3). &quot;I know they deserve that. That’s the least I can do for them.”After Saturday’s scrimmage, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule praised Raiola’s performance in fall camp, saying that the quarterback was making strong decisions on the field.