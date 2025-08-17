  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Another instance of guys showing up for each other": Dylan Raiola bonds with Nebraska teammates over younger brother's ESPN-stage win

"Another instance of guys showing up for each other": Dylan Raiola bonds with Nebraska teammates over younger brother's ESPN-stage win

By Maliha
Modified Aug 17, 2025 14:30 GMT
NCAA Football: Big Ten Media Days - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Big Ten Media Days - Source: Imagn

With Dylan Raiola leading the offense in 2024, Nebraska reached a bowl game for the first time since 2016, and excitement for his second year is high.

Ad

Raiola and Nebraska are just two weeks away from opening the season against Cincinnati on Aug. 28. However, he was equally thrilled watching his younger brother Dayton begin his senior year at Buford High School in Georgia, where Dayton helped lead the program to a 20-13 ESPN-televised win over Milton High School on Thursday night.

During a media session on Friday, Dylan also shared the experience.

"I was so juiced up," Raiola said. "I felt like it was my own game. I had all my teammates over. We all watched on the big screen up there. So that's just another instance of guys showing up for each other."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Raiola also shared a heartfelt story about brotherhood at Nebraska:

"When I walked up there and, like, half the team was already there before I even got there. And I wasn't late by any means, but they were all there. I just wanted to show, like, this team is going to be special."
Ad

Talking about Dayton's athleticism against Milton, Husker Online’s Bryan Munson noted that he checked all the boxes for a quarterback.

Dylan also praised his brother:

"Speaking of my brother, I'm proud of him. He, he bought out. He deals with a lot and I'm not gonna, I'm not gonna sit here and sugarcoat that. And yeah, I'm just proud of him. He did a great job last night. I'm proud of him."
Ad

Dayton committed to Nebraska during the 2024 season. They followed in the footsteps of their father, Dominic Raiola, who earned consensus All-American honors as an offensive lineman at Nebraska.

Dylan Raiola shares an encouraging update on health

In the 2024 season, Dylan Raiola completed 67% of his passes, totaling 2,819 yards with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Heading to 2025, concerns lingered over his 2024 back injury, but Raiola shared a positive health update on Friday.

Ad
"Just taking that next step of taking care of my body is the biggest thing for me just so that I can give teammates my 100% best and I think they deserve that," Raiola said (via On3). "I know they deserve that. That’s the least I can do for them.”

After Saturday’s scrimmage, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule praised Raiola’s performance in fall camp, saying that the quarterback was making strong decisions on the field.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications