"Another trash player to that trash team" - CFB fans mock Desmond Green as 4-star IOL commits to Florida over Georgia and Oklahoma

Four-star offensive lineman Desmond Green committed to Florida's 2026 recruiting class on Thursday, choosing the Gators over Oklahoma, Georgia and South Carolina. Green is the latest addition to Florida's growing list of commitments this month.

Green, who is listed at 6-foot-4, 354 pounds, comes as a top addition for Florida. He has received expert predictions in the last couple of weeks to choose the Gators from a host of On3 analysts, including Steve Wiltfong, Blake Alderman and Corey Bender.

South Carolina was seen as a top option for the offensive lineman as it offered the opportunity of keeping him in-state. His final official visit was to the Gamecocks, and it came just days before making his decision. However, Green had good reason to commit to Florida.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Great place to be, for sure," Green told Swamp247 on Thursday. "Good people, good environment. The people I'm going to be around, what the school can do for me, what I can do for the school. I know I'm wanted, but am I genuinely wanted? I want those 'I want you to play with us' vibes.”

Expand Tweet

Desmond Green’s decision to commit to Florida ahead of a more established SEC team like Georgia hasn't impressed a section of college football fans. The Gators edged out 20 schools that he received an offer from through his process.

"Another trash player to that trash team," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other reactions from fans.

Robert McVol @vol_equalizer LINK Not a smart decision young man

Jason Stewart @hossbo71 LINK This is literally the first time I’ve heard this kids name. “Over Georgia” uhh no.

Chase @CN0968 LINK Not a take. Glad he found a spot at a sunbelt school

SellerGoatSellers @CDiddy_19 LINK Glad he enjoyed his free wings. Not a take.

Florida’s Class of 2026 outlook after Desmond Green’s addition

Desmond Green becomes the 14th commit in Florida’s 2026 recruiting class and the 12th to pledge to the Gators in June alone. He’s also the fifth offensive lineman in the class, joining guard G’Nivre Carr, tackles Chancellor Campbell, Javarii Luckas and Tyler Chukuyem.

Florida’s surging 2026 recruiting class was ranked No. 17 nationally by 247Sports prior to Green’s commitment. It’s expected to climb even higher as Billy Napier and his staff are either favored or in strong contention to land several top-tier prospects in the coming weeks.

Here's a look at the list of players who have committed to the Gators in the Class of 2026:

#1, CJ Bronaugh, CB, Florida

#2, Marquez Daniel, WR, Alabama

#3, JaReylan McCoy, DL, Mississippi

#4, Justin Williams, WR, Florida

#5, Kaiden Hall, S, Florida

#6, Carsyn Baker, RB, Georgia

#7, Will Griffin, QB, Florida

#8, Chancellor Campbell, OT, Florida

#9, Desmond Green, OL, South Carolina

#10, G’Nivre Carr, OL, Florida

#11, Jamir Perez, DL, Ohio

#12, Tyler Chukuyem, OL, Georgia

#13, Kekua Aumua, TE, Florida

#14, Javaril Lucas, OL, Florida

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More

Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.