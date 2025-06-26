"Another trash player to that trash team" - CFB fans mock Desmond Green as 4-star IOL commits to Florida over Georgia and Oklahoma

Four-star offensive lineman Desmond Green committed to Florida's 2026 recruiting class on Thursday, choosing the Gators over Oklahoma, Georgia and South Carolina. Green is the latest addition to Florida's growing list of commitments this month.
Green, who is listed at 6-foot-4, 354 pounds, comes as a top addition for Florida. He has received expert predictions in the last couple of weeks to choose the Gators from a host of On3 analysts, including Steve Wiltfong, Blake Alderman and Corey Bender.
South Carolina was seen as a top option for the offensive lineman as it offered the opportunity of keeping him in-state. His final official visit was to the Gamecocks, and it came just days before making his decision. However, Green had good reason to commit to Florida.
“Great place to be, for sure," Green told Swamp247 on Thursday. "Good people, good environment. The people I'm going to be around, what the school can do for me, what I can do for the school. I know I'm wanted, but am I genuinely wanted? I want those 'I want you to play with us' vibes.”
Desmond Green’s decision to commit to Florida ahead of a more established SEC team like Georgia hasn't impressed a section of college football fans. The Gators edged out 20 schools that he received an offer from through his process.
"Another trash player to that trash team," a fan said.
Other reactions from fans.
Florida’s Class of 2026 outlook after Desmond Green’s addition
Desmond Green becomes the 14th commit in Florida’s 2026 recruiting class and the 12th to pledge to the Gators in June alone. He’s also the fifth offensive lineman in the class, joining guard G’Nivre Carr, tackles Chancellor Campbell, Javarii Luckas and Tyler Chukuyem.
Florida’s surging 2026 recruiting class was ranked No. 17 nationally by 247Sports prior to Green’s commitment. It’s expected to climb even higher as Billy Napier and his staff are either favored or in strong contention to land several top-tier prospects in the coming weeks.
Here's a look at the list of players who have committed to the Gators in the Class of 2026:
#1, CJ Bronaugh, CB, Florida
#2, Marquez Daniel, WR, Alabama
#3, JaReylan McCoy, DL, Mississippi
#4, Justin Williams, WR, Florida
#5, Kaiden Hall, S, Florida
#6, Carsyn Baker, RB, Georgia
#7, Will Griffin, QB, Florida
#8, Chancellor Campbell, OT, Florida
#9, Desmond Green, OL, South Carolina
#10, G’Nivre Carr, OL, Florida
#11, Jamir Perez, DL, Ohio
#12, Tyler Chukuyem, OL, Georgia
#13, Kekua Aumua, TE, Florida
#14, Javaril Lucas, OL, Florida
