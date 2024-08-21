“Answer it with growth”: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian makes striking remark days after announcing divorce

Loreal Sarkisian is not letting her personal life slow her down. Just days after she and Steve Sarkisian announced their “mutual” divorce on Instagram, Loreal made a powerful statement on Wednesday about embracing change and growth via a reel.

"When life demands change, answer it with Growth 🌱 You are Capable of Anything, sometimes you have to shed old layers to uncover new strengths. XOLO 🤍," Loreal Sarkisian on Instagram.

Known as the "First Lady of Texas" by Longhorns fans, Loreal has become a fashion icon at Texas gamedays, always turning heads with her matchday outfits. In another Instagram post on Aug. 11, Loreal emphasized her purpose-driven approach to life.

"I’m not here to be popular, I am here to be #Purposeful XOLO🤍," Loreal captioned.

Her influence has extended beyond the sidelines as she has also been a strong supporter of Texas Longhorns players, often hyping them up on social media.

What does Loreal Sarkisian hate about Texas?

Loreal Sarkisian has been a familiar and stylish figure during Longhorns events, always rocking Texas-themed outfits. A fashionista by trade, Loreal's love for fashion runs deep as she is inspired by her mother who is a fashion designer.

However, there's one thing about Texas she has a love-hate relationship with — its weather. In a September 2022 interview with Fox 7 Austin, Loreal shared tips on how to dress in the Texas heat while still looking chic. She said:

"[02:00] I think Texas is safe to say fall, we will be in our more summery clothes a little longer than most cities and states, which, honestly, I love, but then I hate at the same time."

For someone who thrives on seasonal fashion trends, the extended summer weather in Texas can both be a blessing and a curse. While it allows for more flexibility in wardrobe choices, it also means missing out on the fall fashion Loreal loves. The conflicting feeling seems to be one of the few things Loreal also dislikes about her life in Texas.

