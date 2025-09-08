Antonio Williams injury: Clemson HC Dabo Swinney gives update on wide-out after missing second game of the season

No. 8 Clemson defeated Troy 27-16 on Saturday, but wide receiver Antonio Williams missed his second game of the 2025 season while recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in Week 1.

The Tigers are set to play their ACC and road opener at Georgia Tech this weekend, and Dabo Swinney provided an update on Williams’ status for the Week 3 game.

“We’ll see, we’ll see where we are Monday,” Swinney said during his postgame press conference on Saturday (via On3). “You know it’s kind of a daily thing. They’ll be in the training room tomorrow, and I’m sure they’ll kind of give me an update on Monday where they are."

Syndication: The Anderson Independent Mail - Source: Imagn

Williams participated in Clemson's 17-10 loss to LSU on Aug. 30 but left early in the first quarter after suffering a hamstring injury. He was seen limping off the field into the medical tent before being taken to the locker room.

Williams did not record any stats in the Week 1 game against LSU. Before Saturday’s game against Troy, he wore his jersey during warmups but did not participate in stretching or route-running drills with the other receivers.

"Any time you have any type of soft tissue-type injuries and things like that, especially [with a] skilled player, you're always concerned," Swinney said on Tuesday(via ESPN). "Antonio will do what he needs to do to get himself back."

Clemson WR reflects on big shoes left by Antonio Williams’ departure

Antonio Williams was Clemson’s top receiver in 2024, recording 75 catches for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns, finishing his college career with 152 receptions for 1,716 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was also named a preseason All-ACC selection this offseason.

With Williams’ departure in Week 1, Clemson leaned on sophomore receivers Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore, along with redshirt sophomore Tyler Brown, to fill the void. However, losing a player of Williams’ caliber is a tough blow for the Tigers.

"He’s one of our greatest players, so losing him isn’t something you ever want to deal with," Wesco said (via Clemson Sports Talk).

Williams turned down the NFL draft and returned to Clemson for his fourth season in 2025.

