“Anybody but Jason kelce”: CFB world responds to Nick Saban’s Emmy nomination

Nick Saban might have traded his headset for a mic, but he is crushing it. The legendary former Alabama coach has been nominated for a Sports Emmy in the “Outstanding Personality/ Emerging On-Air Talent” category for his breakout year with ESPN’s College GameDay and college football fans are raving about it.

The online chatter around Saban’s nomination has been a mix of celebration and light-hearted tribalism. While the former coach’s poise and insight have made him a natural on TV, he is up against a formidable group of ex-athletes turned analysts, Jason Kelce included. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Richard Sherman, and Jay Wright are also on the list.

But the college football world has made it clear who the sentimental favorite is.

“Coach deserves it. Crushed it on game day this year,” a fan cheered.

Another was certain the result would favor Saban: “He will win.”

One fan seems to be okay with a Nick Saban win, but there was one caveat:

One fan even pointed out how coach Saban had left some of his old habits behind, "Easy win, adds more value than the others and doesn’t break fan’s phones at Penn State games"

Some were so sure, the celebrations began early: “Well congratulations on your win coach.”

Saban’s legendary status has clearly lived on in the college football community. “Coach is going on his second year of retirement and still winning trophies 🐐”

The emoji this fan used always encapsulates Saban's story, in the gridiron and now outside of it.

The message rings loud - Nick Saban might not be in the locker room anymore, but he’s still the man in people’s hearts. The Emmy nomination isn't just a nod to his on-air charisma; it proves that the man who built dynasties can just as easily command a studio.

Nick Saban is not looking to look back

While fans might secretly hope for a last dance, Nick Saban has officially closed the book on coaching. Per USA Today's Matt Hayes, the seven-time national champion isn't interested in battling NIL chaos, transfer portal politics or front-office headaches. He’s done.

“He may not be living his best life – because, let’s face it, he’s a ball coach at heart – but he’s having fun,” Hayes wrote.

And that fun includes ESPN, tailored suits and a weekly seat at the GameDay table.

Saban has voiced his concerns about the new landscape of college football more than once on air. But even his critiques come with a twinkle now — a far cry from the fiery sideline presence his fans knew for decades. The coach who once defined control has learned to enjoy the chaos from a safe, air-conditioned distance.

No return, no commissioner bid, no last-minute sideline heroics. Just Nick Saban, fully retired, wholly legendary - and now an Emmy Nominee. Whether he wins or not, one thing’s for sure: the Alabama icon has found his second act, which looks just as iconic as the first one.

