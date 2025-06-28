"Anyone who thinks Ryan Day is one of two or three best coaches in the country is foolish": Paul Finebaum trashes Ohio State coach

Ryan Day enters the 2025 college football season after leading Ohio State to the national championship last season. There's a belief in some quarters that he's now the best coach in the landscape, edging out the likes of Kirby Smart.

However, Paul Finebaum doesn't agree. The ESPN analyst, who has been critical of Day's ability over the years, doesn't view him as a top-three coach. Finebaum is doubtful about Day's inability to make a statement in some significant Buckeye games.

"I think anyone who thinks Ryan Day is one of the two or three best coaches in the country is foolish," Finebaum said. "He is a good CEO. But I think that you have seen multiple instances, Georgia three years ago, Michigan the last four years, where he looks completely clueless on the football field."

Day boasts an impressive 70-10 record in his six years at Ohio State. However, his record against Michigan has been concerning. He has lost four consecutive games against the Wolverines, with the last leading to massive fan outrage, ahead of the College Football Playoff success.

Paul Finebaum continues to maintain his stance on Ryan Day

Paul Finebaum's opinion on Ryan Day's coaching ability just hasn't changed. The analyst had maintained the stance for quite some time and the national championship win couldn't change it. He commented on the topic a few days after Ohio State's win against Notre Dame.

“I am Paul out on that and I know it is easy to be a prisoner of the moment,” Finebaum said on his show in January. “He is one of the best coaches in the country. He has overcome amazing things.

“Let’s give him the credit that he deserves. But no, I cannot say he’s the best coach in the country, because he was able to navigate Ohio State. He could be one day, if he can figure out that Michigan bugaboo at the end of November, but right now, he is one of the best, but by far not the best.”

Despite being the defending champions, Ryan Day's Ohio State has a lot to prove next season, especially defeating Michigan.

