"Anything can happen" - Undisputed host uncertain about the outcome of Colorado at USC

The Colorado Buffaloes saw their three-game winning streak come to an end last week. And it came in a humiliating fashion, as the Oregon Ducks dismantled them 42-6. Oregon was in control right from the start of the game and was up 35-0 at the halfway mark.

The only reason why they could not achieve a whitewash of the Colorado Buffaloes was because of Shedeur Sanders. In the dying moment of the fourth quarter, Shedeur found Michael Harrison which gave the Buffs a consolation in an extremely one-sided game.

The Buffs have a completely new roster at the helm after their disappointing 1-11 season last year. However, it still seems like they have a lot of work to do while going against some of the tougher opponents in college football. This weekend they are going against USC, who are ranked No. 8 after week 4.

USC are yet to record their first loss of the season. After Colorado's loss last weekend, they come in as the underdogs, while many fans believe that it will be an easy win for the Trojans. However, UNDISPUTED host Keyshawn Johnson believes that the outcome of the game could be very different from what everyone is expecting.

During a recent episode of the show, Johnson did not rule out Colorado in their week 5 matchup against USC. He admitted that the Buffs would need a miracle performance if they wished to defeat USC, but he said that in the world of college football, the tides can turn at any moment.

"It's in Colorado. It's gonna be a hostile environment. There's no question about it. They need all hands on deck to try and pull off a miracle upset," Johnson said.

He then went on to give the example of when unranked Stanford went against the No. 2 ranked USC back in 2007, and secured an upset win by 24-23 despite being a 41-point underdog. Thus, Keyshawn Johnson believes that anything is possible in the game of football.

"I think Colorado still has a chance if they come with a fight. Anything can happen", he said.

Shilo Sanders is in a questionable position for the Colorado Buffaloes against USC after suffering an injury post the Oregon game

Coach Prime might face another hurdle in his roster for the game against USC. While Travis Hunter is already out rehabilitating from the injury he suffered against the Rams, Shilo Sanders is the latest player to have an injury scare. In a post-game video, Shilo said that he had been urinating blood after a tackle during the Oregon game.

Coach Prime has been giving updates about his son and stated that his health is constantly improving. While it is unsure whether he will be playing against USC, his availability might be a crucial factor for the Buffs' defensive line this weekend.