"Anything worse than 10-2 is a disappointment" - Insider sets high expectations for Marcus Freeman after Notre Dame's star-studded recruiting class

Marcus Freeman led Notre Dame to a successful 2024 season despite an early-season hiccup. As a 28-point favorite, the Fighting Irish lost a Week 2 game to Northern Illinois in South Bend. However, they bounced back by making it to the national championship game.

Despite losing top players to the NFL draft, the Irish are projected to return as a better team in 2025. The team is expected to return to the College Football Playoff for a second straight season while challenging for the national title.

Bryan Driskell appeared on the “Jake and Company” podcast on Thursday to preview Notre Dame's 2025 season. The analyst projected a successful year, potentially going undefeated in the regular season, setting the bar high for the team in the wake of solid recruitments.

“The ceiling is 12-0,” Driskell said (Timestamp: 20:30). “They have a better roster than every team they play, but they also had a better roster than Northern Illinois. They also had a better roster than Stanford and Marshall in past years.”

“So it's about whether Coach Freeman can get them to play to that level week after week like he did post-Northern Illinois. I think the floor is 10-2. I think anything worse than 10-2 for this team is a disappointment… Anything worse than that, then something didn't go right.”

Bryan Driskell believes Notre Dame needs to improve its pass protection

Notre Dame was impressive in the run game last season, averaging 200.9 yards per game. However, the running back duo of Jayden Harrison and quarterback Riley Leonard, who played an important role in the running game won't be returning in 2025.

To have something similar next season and take advantage of their running back talent, Bryan Driskell believes the Fighting Irish will need to improve their pass protection.

“Can Joe Rudolph continue building on the run game success they had last year?" Driskell asked (Timestamp 18:40). "The big thing for me, because you don't have Riley Leonard, pass pros has to get a lot better. Because you don't have Riley Leonard to bail you out when you get it.

“There were times last year when they would allow a free runner off the edge, and Riley just makes that guy miss and runs for 15 yards. You're not going to have that this year. So you're going to have to do a better job, and just be consistent and steady in pass pro. That's going to be the big key.”

Notre Dame's offensive line is depleted after projected starter Charles Jagusah fractured the left arm humerus bone in a UTV accident. His injury comes as a major setback for the Irish, who lost significant depth to the transfer portal this offseason.

