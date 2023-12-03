"AP Poll is a joke" - Fans vent out frustration after Georgia gets kicked out of top 5 in latest college football rankings

The championship weekend brought some earthquake-like movements to the AP Poll, with the top four being Michigan, Washington, Texas and Florida State. SEC fans were especially outraged that Alabama and Georgia missed the top four, with them being the No. 5 and No. 6 schools, respectively.
The AP Poll might be a glimpse of the chaos to come, as the College Football Playoff selection committee has a doozy in its hands. Alabama's 27-24 triumph over Georgia in the SEC championship threw the entire playoff picture out of the window.
AP Poll, a glimpse of the chaos to come?
Never has a top-ranked team been dropped from the top four on Selection Day (Georgia), never has an undefeated Power Five champion not been selected (Florida State), never has the SEC champion not been selected (Alabama), and never has a team with an 11-1 record been passed over another 11-1 over which they have a victory (Texas over Alabama).
The committee will be forced to make one of these uncomfortable decisions, and if the reaction to the AP Top 25 is any indication, nobody will be happy.