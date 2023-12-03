"AP Poll is a joke" - Fans vent out frustration after Georgia gets kicked out of top 5 in latest college football rankings

The championship weekend brought some earthquake-like movements to the AP Poll, with the top four being Michigan, Washington, Texas and Florida State. SEC fans were especially outraged that Alabama and Georgia missed the top four, with them being the No. 5 and No. 6 schools, respectively.

The AP Poll might be a glimpse of the chaos to come, as the College Football Playoff selection committee has a doozy in its hands. Alabama's 27-24 triumph over Georgia in the SEC championship threw the entire playoff picture out of the window.

One fan agreed with The Associated Press Poll and expected the CFP committee to make a similar choice:

Another didn't care about the AP Poll anymore and wanted to know the CFP rankings:

Georgia fans aren't happy with the fact the Dawgs dropped so far, even though they lost their only top 5 clash of the season:

Some users, probably SEC fans, are going on and on about the difference between deserving and being the best. Thought we played games to deserve to advance in sports, no?

More SEC fans are making all kinds of outlandish arguments for the conference not to get thrown out of the CFP for the first time in this era:

Some users kept their takes simple:

"AP Poll is a joke."

Clemson fans weren't happy with their team being ranked below Tennessee:

Others disagreed with the Nittany Lions' inclusion in the top 10:

Many agreed this was the correct way of ranking teams:

AP Poll, a glimpse of the chaos to come?

Never has a top-ranked team been dropped from the top four on Selection Day (Georgia), never has an undefeated Power Five champion not been selected (Florida State), never has the SEC champion not been selected (Alabama), and never has a team with an 11-1 record been passed over another 11-1 over which they have a victory (Texas over Alabama).

The committee will be forced to make one of these uncomfortable decisions, and if the reaction to the AP Top 25 is any indication, nobody will be happy.