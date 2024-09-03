AP Poll Top 25 ballot: CFB insider drops his projections for Week 2 ft. Alabama, Georgia and more

Week 1 of the 2024 college football season is in the books as the top teams showed why they are dominant, but there were some upsets. The AP Top 25 Poll will be released on Wednesday after Week 1.

Ahead of the release of the AP Poll Top 25, college football insider, Brett McMurphy shared his AP ballot after Week 1.

1 Georgia

2 Ohio St

3 Oregon

4 Texas

5 Alabama

6 Penn St

7 Miami

8 Notre Dame

9 USC

10 Ole Miss

11 Utah

12 Kansas St

13 Okla State

14 Missouri

15 OU

16 Michigan

17 Tennessee

18 Iowa

19 Iowa St

20 Kansas

21 LSU

22 Arizona

23 Clemson

24 Louisville

25 Kentucky

The Georgia Bulldogs retaining the No. 1 position isn't surprising. In Week 1, the Bulldogs dominated Clemson to win 34-3 in their season opener.

McMurphy has Alabama as his fifth-ranked team, who beat Western Kentucky 63-0 in Week 1. But, the Crimson Tide didn't play a ranked opponent in Week 1 as some other teams which could play a role in why McMurphy retained them at fifth.

Another notable team is the reigning national championships Michigan Wolverines being ranked 16th by Brett McMurphy. No. 9 Michigan lost several key players to the NFL draft and in Week 1, the team looked sloppy in their 30-10 win over Fresno State.

AP Poll Top 25: Week 0

Ahead of Week 0 of the college football season, the official AP Poll Top 25 was as follows:

Georgia Ohio State Oregon Texas Alabama Ole Miss Notre Dame Penn State Michigan Florida State Missouri Utah LSU Clemson Tennessee Oklahoma Oklahoma State Kansas State Miami Texas A&M Arizona Kansas USC NC State Iowa

From the Week 0 AP Poll Top 25, the Florida State Seminoles are likely to drop all the way out of the rankings. FSU lost to Georgia Tech in Ireland and then lost to Boston College at home in Week 1 to put them 0-2 on the season.

One riser will likely be Miami who went to the Swamp and blew out the Florida Gators 41-17 to cement themself as the top team in the ACC.

