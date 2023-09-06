AP poll top 25 for Week 1 released: Nick Saban's Alabama improves as Georgia and Michigan secure the top spots

The AP Poll Top 25 has been released on Tuesday afternoon after Week 1 of the college football season. This is the official rankings to determine where teams stand and how the College Football Playoff is determined.

Below is the entire AP Poll Top 25 rankings to get a feel of what teams are trending in the right direction.

Georgia Bulldogs Michigan Wolverines Alabama Crimson Tide Florida State Seminoles Ohio State Buckeyes USC Trojans Penn State Nittany Lions Washington Huskies Tennessee Volunteers Notre Dame Fighting Irish Texas Longhorns Utah Utes Oregon Ducks LSU Tigers Kansas State Wildcats Oregon State Beavers North Carolina Tar Heels Oklahoma Sooners Wisconsin Badgers Ole Miss Rebels Duke Blue Devils Colorado Buffaloes Texas A&M Aggies Tulane Green Wave Clemson Tigers

It should not be surprising to see some of the major names so high up on this list, such as the Alabama Crimson Tide. Right now, the top four teams make a lot of sense but there is a lot of football left to be played.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan Wolverines could likely hold the top two AP Poll top 25 spots throughout the season with an easier schedule and dominant players. The other two spots will be up for grabs and will be interesting to track as the season progresses.

What team has the best chance to climb into the top four of the AP Poll Top 25?

The AP Poll top 25 teams have an interesting sign of how things stand. The sixth-ranked USC Trojans are interestingly on the outside looking in for a College Football Playoff spot.

Led by coach Lincoln Riley, the Trojans are expected to be a favorite for this season's National Championship. The offense got back Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and improved on the defensive side of things. After playing two games thus far, the Trojans are 2-0 while averaging 61 points per game.

Despite those games being against the San Jose State Spartans and Nevada Wolfpack, the Trojans have shown top-tier dominance.

Another stigma is playing in the Pac-12, but there are a number of teams ranked after Week 1. However, don't be shocked to hear the USC Trojans getting more love as the season rolls on.