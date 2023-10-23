AP Poll Top 25 after Week 8: Nick Saban's Alabama re-enters first 10 as UNC stumbles after UVA loss

The AP Poll Top 25 for Week 9 brings some crucial movements, as the playoff picture is becoming ever more apparent as we go into the final leg of the regular season.

Georgia remains the top dog in college football, with Michigan, Ohio State and Florida State rounding out the top four teams in the nation for another week. Washington and Oklahoma, at No. 6 and No. 7, look like potential contenders for that last spot in the College Football Playoff.

Let's take a look at the AP Poll Top 25 for Week 9.

AP Poll Top 25 Week 9

Here are the Top 25 teams in Week 9's AP Poll:

Georgia Michigan Ohio State Florida State Washington Oklahoma Texas Oregon Alabama Penn State Oregon State Ole Miss Utah Notre Dame LSU Missouri North Carolina Louisville Air Force Duke Tennessee Tulane UCLA USC James Madison

Review of the AP Poll Top 25

The Ohio State Buckeyes had a signature win over the Penn State Nittany Lions. The 20-12 victory over another undefeated top-10 rival is something the selection committee is sure to take a look at when the regular season comes to an end.

Ohio State's defense looked especially impressive in a game where they held Drew Allar to 191 passing yards. Penn State dropped three spots to No. 10.

With a 34-20 victory over the ranked Tennessee Volunteers, the Alabama Crimson Tide climbed above the No. 10 spot for the first time since the Week 2 defeat to the Texas Longhorns. The Vols let go of a 20-7 lead in a second half in which Alabama scored 37 unanswered points. Alabama rose to No. 9, while Tennessee dropped to No. 21.

In the most surprising upset of the week, the struggling Virginia Cavaliers won 31-27 over Drake Maye's North Carolina Tar Heels. Until then, the Tar Heels were undefeated and the No. 10 team in the nation. With Virginia's second victory, North Carolina dropped to No. 17.

Air Force won its seventh game of the year, and the Falcons remain undefeated. Zac Larrier did play at quarterback for the Air Force in a game in which he was questionable. They defeated the rival service school, the Navy Midshipmen, 17-6.

As the highest non-Power Five+Notre Dame school, the Falcons continue their chase of a New Year's Six Bowl invitation. They are currently No. 19 in the AP Poll Top 25.

Florida State also defeated a ranked school, overcoming ACC rivals, the Duke Blue Devils, 38-20. Duke fell to the No. 20 spot. For its part, USC recorded its third loss of the season after being beaten 34-32 by the Utah Utes. The Trojans almost fell off the AP Poll Top 25, dropping to No. 24.

Georgia remains No. 1 for the 19th straight week.