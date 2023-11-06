AP Top 25 Poll: Updated college football rankings for Week 11

The AP Top 25 poll is significant every week but with the season winding down, these rankings mean more than ever. While some focus on the College Football Playoff rankings that come out on Tuesday evenings, the AP poll gives us the ability to see how the selection committee might be thinking.

There were some major shifts with some teams, but the top teams were able to hold their ground.

AP Top 25 poll for Week 11

The top nine positions had absolutely zero movement, but there were some major shakeups throughout the remainder of the poll.

Ranking Team Record 1 Georgia Bulldogs 9-0 2 Michigan Wolverines 9-0 3 Ohio State Buckeyes 9-0 4 Florida State Seminoles 9-0 5 Washington Huskies 9-0 6 Oregon Ducks 8-1 7 Texas Longhorns 8-1 8 Alabama Crimson Tide 8-1 9 Penn State Nittany Lions 8-1 10 Ole Miss Rebels 8-1 11 Louisville Cardinals 8-1 12 Oregon State Beavers 7-2 13 Utah Utes 7-2 14 Tennessee Volunteers 7-2 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys 7-2 16 Missouri Tigers 7-2 17 Oklahoma Sooners 7-2 18 LSU Tigers 6-3 19 Kansas Jayhawks 7-2 20 Tulane Green Wave 8-1 21 James Madison Dukes 9-0 22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 7-3 23 Arizona Wildcats 6-3 24 North Carolina Tar Heels 7-2 25 Liberty Flames 9-0

AP Top 25 poll: College football's top losers

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish saw the biggest dip in the AP Top 25 poll as they dropped 10 spots and are now 22nd. They lost their third game of the season, but this was their worst loss of the regular season as they lost 31-23 to the Clemson Tigers, a team that entered the game with a 4-4 record.

The Fighting Irish being upset is one issue, but the Tigers were without their star running back Will Shipley, so that is tough to see for Notre Dame fans. Quarterback Sam Hartman looked overwhelmed as he was 13 of 30 for 148 yards and two interceptions, and the Fighting Irish never had a real chance to win this game after allowing 24 first-half points.

Oklahoma Sooners

The other program that saw a massive drop in the Top 25 was the Oklahoma Sooners. They dropped seven spots after losing the final Bedlam game to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The final score was 27-24, but it was the Sooners' second loss of the season.

The Sooners offense looked off as turnovers caused a huge issue with three (two fumbles, one interception). The defense was unable to get stops and unable to win and keep possession as the Sooners only had the ball for 22:46.

These two teams are now out of the College Football Playoff picture, and while it would have been difficult to see it anyway, this was the finality.

There were some major winners as well with both the Utah Utes and Tennessee Volunteers each climbing five spots from their impressive victories.