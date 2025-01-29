"Appreciate coach Billy Napier for stopping by": 2026 class standout gives shoutout for Florida coach's recruiting visit

Class of 2026 standout Cam Brooks, an EDGE prospect from Thomas County Central, recently gave a shoutout to Florida head coach Billy Napier after his recruiting visit on Monday. Napier, who visited the No. 89 ranked prospect in the nation, according to the 247 Sports Composite, was acknowledged by Brooks on X:

“I greatly appreciate Coach Billy Napier for stopping by today #AGTG #GoGators.”

Brooks, who ranks 96th nationally and 11th in Georgia according to the On3 Industry Ranking, has a score of 92.12 and a four-star rating. He has become one of the most sought-after players in the 2026 class, showcasing impressive skills and strong potential at the EDGE position.

Meanwhile, Napier received recognition for guiding the Florida Gators to their first winning season since 2020. Under his leadership, Florida finished 8-5 after a dominant 33-8 victory over Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl, wrapping up the season on a four-game win streak. Napier also earned a $100,000 bonus for leading the team to more than six wins and a non-CFP bowl game, as stipulated by his contract.

Billy Napier made a key visit to elite 2026 EDGE prospect Trenton Henderson

Florida head coach Billy Napier made a visit to elite 2026 EDGE prospect Trenton Henderson at Pensacola Catholic on Monday. Ranked No. 29 overall in the 2026 class by the On3 Industry Ranking, Henderson is also the No. 4 edge rusher and fourth-best recruit from Florida. Recently, he received an offer from Alabama and expressed strong interest in the Tide following the news.

Napier wasn’t the only coach to check in on Henderson. Michigan assistant Lou Esposito and Miami assistant Jason Taylor also made appearances. Keeping the four-star recruit in Florida would be a significant win for the Gators, which makes Napier’s visit all the more crucial.

Napier and co. enters 2025 with a strong roster, highlighted by rising sophomore QB DJ Lagway, who posted a 6-1 record as a starter last season. Alongside him is All-American center Jake Slaughter anchoring the offensive line. With this talented core, the Gators look poised for another successful campaign.

Also Read: Billy Napier's Florida Gators offer scholarship to elite OT to the Class of 2026

