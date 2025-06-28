"Arch is athletic. He is powerful": Eli Manning draws parallels between his and Texas QB's playing styles

Arch Manning is the third-generation quarterback from the legendary Manning family set to make his mark on the football field. This weekend, it's the Manning Passing Academy at Nicholls State University, where almost 1,500 campers, 120 high school coaches and 48 college quarterbacks from across the country are participating.

It is a big moment for Arch to showcase his skill set and warm up before the 2025 season begins. Uncle Eli Manning couldn't stop praising his nephew for the progress he has made and that he will be starting for the Texas Longhorns this upcoming fall.

While speaking to the reporters at the event, Eli drew parallels between his playing style and that of Arch. He conceded the fact that Arch was more agile and swift, and could run the ball deep down the field. Peyton and Eli Manning championed their art of accuracy, while the younger Manning has been drawing attention for his run game.

“Arch is athletic. Arch is powerful. He's got this bigger frame. a little better ability to scramble, to run,” Eli Manning said on Saturday. [Timestamp - 1:50]

“But you know, I just appreciate just how he's handled everything thrown at him. Should be a lot of pressure, a lot of expectations, but he has maintained to stay under the radar, very disciplined in his work ethic and his habits and his diet and sponge and wanting to learn more.

"Take every opportunity to ask your questions, ask for advice. He's great around his teammates. He's great around the other quarterbacks here, and has his buddies and his pals. We're just proud of how he's handled things.”

Arch Manning set to be an integral part of Texas' run game in 2025

After Quinn Ewers’ departure to the NFL, a pile of expectations now falls on Arch Manning’s shoulders. The last two years gave them multiple heartbreaks, where they failed to make the national championship game despite coming very close in the semifinals.

One of the biggest factors that hindered Texas' progress was the lack of a run game. With Manning’s arrival, this aspect should be solved to a much greater extent. Moreover, Steve Sarkisian has loaded the Texas roster with top talents and transfers from across the country. Expect nothing less than a 12+ game-winning season in 2025.

