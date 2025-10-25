  • home icon
  "Arch got him thinking": CFB fans have wild reaction to Steve Sarkisian's agent releasing statement over NFL coaching job reports

"Arch got him thinking": CFB fans have wild reaction to Steve Sarkisian's agent releasing statement over NFL coaching job reports

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Oct 25, 2025 18:55 GMT
NCAA Football: Texas at Kentucky - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Texas at Kentucky - Source: Imagn

Representatives of Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian have denied reports linking the coach to a potential NFL job. A report had emerged Saturday morning suggesting Sarkisian’s agents are in communication with NFL stakeholders about his interest in open head coaching roles.

The Tennessee Titans’ head coaching position was particularly pointed out in the report by The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. However, Sarkisian’s representatives at CAA Football, Jimmy Sexton and Ed Marynowitz, denied the report later on Saturday in a statement released on X. It reads:

“Any reports regarding communications on coaching opportunities with NFL teams are patently false and wildly inaccurate. Sark is solely focused on coaching the University of Texas football team.”
The statement has been generating reactions on the platform from fans. Alabama Fan wrote:

“Arch got him thinking 😂.”
Checkmate Blaze also wrote:

“What if Sark put this out there so that Arch will transfer after this season so he can start fresh with a better QB?”

MISTER MOTHERFVCKER commented:

“Knew this was just a rumor. People trying to stir sh*t up because they have nothing to do with their lives.”

Braxton also wrote:

“Is Jimmy Sexton every coach’s agent!? Literally hear this name every time.”
Royalty also commented:

“Nah, you indirectly put it out there that he wants to coach for the first available NFL gig.”

Real World added:

“As a Texas fan, I hope he leaves. He’s always just been trying to get back to the NFL.”

Steve Sarkisian’s NFL experience and Texas coaching record

Steve Sarkisian has previous NFL coaching experience. The fifth-year Texas coach was the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator from 2017 to 2018 before returning to college to serve under Nick Saban at Alabama.

Sarkisian enters Saturday’s game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs with a 42-19 overall record in charge of the Longhorns. He has led the program to consecutive national semifinal berths over the last two seasons.

Steve Sarkisian’s Texas is 5-2 this season, with the team struggling to overcome hurdles on its way to a national championship campaign. After starting the season with a loss at Ohio State, the Longhorns scored easy wins against SJSU, UTEP, and Sam Houston. However, the team fell flat in the face of its second big test at Florida.

Nevertheless, two straight wins against rivals Oklahoma and Kentucky have restored a bit of confidence in the team. The Mississippi State vs. Texas game is set to kick off at 4:15 p.m. (ET).

Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

