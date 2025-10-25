"Arch got him thinking": CFB fans have wild reaction to Steve Sarkisian's agent releasing statement over NFL coaching job reports

Representatives of Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian have denied reports linking the coach to a potential NFL job. A report had emerged Saturday morning suggesting Sarkisian’s agents are in communication with NFL stakeholders about his interest in open head coaching roles.The Tennessee Titans’ head coaching position was particularly pointed out in the report by The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. However, Sarkisian’s representatives at CAA Football, Jimmy Sexton and Ed Marynowitz, denied the report later on Saturday in a statement released on X. It reads:“Any reports regarding communications on coaching opportunities with NFL teams are patently false and wildly inaccurate. Sark is solely focused on coaching the University of Texas football team.”The statement has been generating reactions on the platform from fans. Alabama Fan wrote:“Arch got him thinking 😂.”Alabama fan @richoffyeLINK@On3sports Arch got him thinking 😂Checkmate Blaze also wrote:“What if Sark put this out there so that Arch will transfer after this season so he can start fresh with a better QB?”MISTER MOTHERFVCKER commented:“Knew this was just a rumor. People trying to stir sh*t up because they have nothing to do with their lives.”Braxton also wrote:“Is Jimmy Sexton every coach’s agent!? Literally hear this name every time.”Royalty also commented:“Nah, you indirectly put it out there that he wants to coach for the first available NFL gig.”Real World added:“As a Texas fan, I hope he leaves. He’s always just been trying to get back to the NFL.”Steve Sarkisian’s NFL experience and Texas coaching recordSteve Sarkisian has previous NFL coaching experience. The fifth-year Texas coach was the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator from 2017 to 2018 before returning to college to serve under Nick Saban at Alabama.Sarkisian enters Saturday’s game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs with a 42-19 overall record in charge of the Longhorns. He has led the program to consecutive national semifinal berths over the last two seasons.Steve Sarkisian’s Texas is 5-2 this season, with the team struggling to overcome hurdles on its way to a national championship campaign. After starting the season with a loss at Ohio State, the Longhorns scored easy wins against SJSU, UTEP, and Sam Houston. However, the team fell flat in the face of its second big test at Florida.Nevertheless, two straight wins against rivals Oklahoma and Kentucky have restored a bit of confidence in the team. The Mississippi State vs. Texas game is set to kick off at 4:15 p.m. (ET).