“Arch [Manning] ain’t coming next year”: CFB insider’s blunt reality check to Giants & Co. as he drops massive prediction

Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning is projected to take over the starting job for Quinn Ewers next season. After two seasons serving as a backup behind Ewers, Manning is getting the opportunity to start his first full college football season. There are high expectations of him as he is already one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

Since there are such big expectations for Manning next season, there are many who think he can contend to be the first pick in the 2026 NFL draft. Many people have pointed out that the New York Giants, who had his uncle Eli Manning as their franchise QB for many years, could avoid taking a QB this season so they can take Arch Manning next year.

However, not everyone is convinced that Manning will be ready to enter the NFL after one season as a starter. On Thursday, CFB insider Andrew Perloff spoke on 'Maggie and Perloff' about how he thinks Manning will play two seasons at Texas:

"We've talked about this offseason, maybe they're waiting for Arch Manning. Same with the Giants if they don't take a QB at three. Maybe they're tanking for Arch. Arch ain't coming next year. Arch is going back to college, I'm calling it right now on the show. Arch is gonna do two years at Texas. So, all these teams that are tanking for Arch are plum out of luck.

"Arch is not gonna do one year at Texas. He did not sit there behind Quinn Ewers for two years just to play 11 games at Texas. He is going back, just like his uncle Peyton, just like his uncle Eli. He doesn't need a dime from the NFL. He doesn't care about being he number one overall pick. He wants to be at college. I am so confident about this."

Arch Manning is projected to be one of the top Heisman contenders next season

Despite this being his first full season starting in college, Manning is already viewed as one of the top Heisman contenders. He is co-favorites with LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier. The top five contenders at FanDuel are as follows:

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier +800 Texas QB Arch Manning +800 Clemson QB Cade Klubnik +1000 Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith +1200 Oregon QB Dante Moore +1300

If Manning won the Heisman Trophy, it would be interesting to see if that would impact his decision to return to college in 2026.

