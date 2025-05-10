Arch Manning along with brother Heid react to Texas WR sharing snaps of Longhorns lifestyle

Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning gets more attention than most members of the Manning family these days. That is not surprising considering he is projected to be the starting QB for the Texas Longhorns next season. However, he is not the only Manning attending the University of Texas. His younger brother, Heid Manning, is also at the university, but does not play football.

Rather than joining the football team, Heid became an active fraternity member. This past year, he was a freshman at Texas. Despite the brothers' different lifestyles, they remain close. Heid also does his part to support the football team at Texas.

On Friday, Texas wide receiver Bryce Chambers posted on Instagram, sharing snaps of his lifestyle as a member of the Longhorns. Chambers has been a member of the Longhorns for the past two seasons but has not seen any game action.

"Dopamine Dealer."

Shortly after this post went live on Instagram on Friday, Heid Manning reacted with a comment on the post.

"The Dark Knight."

Image via the comments of Bryce Chambers' Instagram post.

It did not take long for Arch Manning to also leave a comment on the post.

"Feed 48."

Image via the comments of Bryce Chambers' Instagram post.

Next season could be the last year Heid and Arch Manning are at Texas together

Arch Manning is only entering his junior season of college, but it could be his last. He is taking over the starting QB job at Texas next season, with former starter Quinn Ewers starting his NFL career. As a result, rumors have started to swirl around the football world about Arch's draft status.

Although Manning has not started a full college season yet, he is eligible to declare for the NFL draft after his next college season. He will be three years removed from high school and will be able to declare for the draft.

Manning performed well in limited appearances in his first two college seasons, but he is largely unproven at the college level. Despite that, he is projected by many pundits to be a top pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

If Manning has a strong season and is in contention to be a top 10 pick in the draft, there is a good chance he will declare. In that scenario, this upcoming school year will be the last that Heid will get to spend with his brother.

