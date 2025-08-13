"Arch Manning has barely touched the field in college" "Where’s John Mateer?": CFB fans rip latest Heisman odds after surprising shake-up

Texas quarterback Arch Manning is considered the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy in the 2025 season, according to BetMGM. The Longhorns also earned the No.1 rank in the preseason AP Top 25 poll earlier this week.

However, when fans found out that Manning was the favorite for the Heisman, they had some interesting reactions. Some felt that the young QB hadn't seen enough game time to be considered a top contender for the accolade.

"Reminder arch has barely touched the field in college," one tweeted.

@On3sports @BetMGM Where's John Mateer?

"Texas will ruin Arch career like they did Ewers," another added.

"It’ll be an SEC QB, not Arch though," a third commented.

Others dropped a few names that were not on the list who could also challenge for the Heisman Trophy.

"Where’s John Mateer?" one asked.

@On3sports @BetMGM Where's John Mateer?

"Lanorris Sellers is winning heisman," another added.

"Where’s Josh Hoover," a fan wrote.

Arch Manning redshirted his freshman year at Texas in 2023. He served as the backup to Quinn Ewers last season.

Despite limited game time, Manning impressed with 939 passing yards, nine touchdowns, two interceptions and four rushing TDs. He started two games and led Texas to convincing wins in both.

Texas HC Steve Sarkisian says Arch Manning has been blocking out the distractions ahead of 2025 season

Earlier this week, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian heaped praise on Arch Manning while discussing the quarterback's focus.

“What I know is what I see every day, and he (Manning) seems good to me,” Sarkisian said. “You know, we visit a fair amount to make sure that what frame of mind is he in, where I think he performs the best. This is going to be a long season and, unfortunately, we live in a world of he’s the greatest ever or is going to be a bust and there’s not a lot of in between. And it’s kind of like where we are as a team. We’re either going to be national champs or we’re going to be a bust.

“Like, that’s the mentality outside of our building. We don’t really think that way. I don’t think Arch thinks that way. I think Arch thinks about, ‘What am I doing today to improve? What am I doing today to be the best teammate I can be when the game weeks roll around? What am I doing to prepare to put myself in the best position to perform?’. I just don’t think he’s that concerned.”

Manning and the Longhorns will open their 2025 season against the reigning national champion, Ohio State, on Aug. 30.

