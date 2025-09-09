Arch Manning calls himself out, says he must "step up" as a leader after Week 2 win vs. SJSU

Texas quarterback Arch Manning admitted that he needs to develop his leadership skills in the Longhorns' next game against UTEP to help his team contend for the national championship.A day after the Longhorns' 38-7 Week 2 win over SJSU, Manning assessed himself in a media availability session that was posted on Instagram on Monday.He held himself accountable for his faulty decision-making that led to his lone interception in the game against the Spartans and he called himself out to stress his point.&quot;I think I need to step up. I did it at the end of the game, kind of my last drive in,&quot; Manning said. &quot;I think I need to continue to do that.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe quarterback pointed out that experience also helps a player like him to develop the leadership quality that everyone wants to see. But above all, it depends on the player whether he wants to step up or not.&quot;When players coaching players always works better. You get a lot from coaches but players step up from the leadership role it helps out,&quot; Manning said.The first-string quarterback for Steve Sarkisian completed 19 of 30 passes for 295 yards and came up with four touchdowns. He was intercepted once, which led to a 41-yard return by SDSU player Jalen Apalit-Williams to the Spartans' 41.Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian expresses concern about the team's penalty issuesTexas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian expressed concern about the team's 12 penalties against SJSU on Saturday. He addressed the issue at Monday's press conference and he wasn't happy with the team's lack of mental focus.&quot;That means there’s some major fouls in there, and they were in all three phases,&quot; said Sarkisian. &quot;It was kind of across the board, which lent myself to this idea that where was our mental intensity? Where was on our mental focus?&quot;Against Ohio State, the Longhorns were flagged for six penalties for 50 yards and in the win against San Jose State, Texas was penalized for 115 yards.Sarkisian singled out sophomore edge rusher Colin Simmons, who already committed five of the team's penalties in just the second week.“I don’t think that’s what he thought he’d be leading the country in,” the Texas coaach said of Simmons. “There was tough love Saturday. He didn’t start the second half, so we got his attention. He’s another guy who is trying too hard. He’s got to be more mindful at the end of the day.”Sarkisian hopes it will be different in Texas' next game against UTEP on Saturday as he looks for his second straight win after a loss to Ohio State in the season-opener.