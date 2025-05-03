Arch Manning & Co. given a reality check by Paul Finebaum as Texas eyes dethroning Ohio State to win the Natty

Paul Finebaum's focus is already locked on the upcoming 2025 Texas Longhorns college football season. For Finebaum, Texas has a strong chance to contend for a national title again, but they still have a tough road ahead with one of the hardest schedules in college football.
The Longhorns have reached the College Football Playoff two years in a row, falling short in the semifinal stage on both occasions (Take into account that 2023 didn't have quarterfinals). However, there's one key difference this year: Quinn Ewers is no longer under center. Instead, Arch Manning will take over as the starting quarterback.
However, Finebaum believes that they can do well this season even with one of the toughest, if not the toughest, season opener in college football. Speaking this week on the Paul Finebaum Show, he said:
"I think it is certainly going to be different," Finebaum said (per Yahoo Sports). "But, I think Texas has some time. Nobody has two more difficult road games, that's for sure. Even Florida is tricky.
"I think that is a real problem. But I also believe that if you told me right now that they can win one of those three or two of those three, I would probably think so. They're in very strong shape. In spite of the schedule, I think even losing to Ohio State won't cost them very much."
Besides a tough opener on the road at Columbus, in a repeat of their CFP semifinal of last season, the Longhorns will visit Florida, Oklahoma and Georgia later on as part of their SEC scheduling. Those are all tough games that could make or break an untested starter.
Former Texas Longhorns Quinn Ewers excited to take on the NFL challenge
Shedeur Sanders might have been the more publicized storyline of the past draft, but if there's another quarterback that fell far below what he expected is former Texas Longhorns Quinn Ewers. Ewers was the 231st pick of the draft in the seventh round by the Miami Dolphins.
Ewers could've potentially earned much more money if he transferred to another school for a final year of college eligibility. However, this doesn't deter the quarterback who's ready for the challenge of the NFL. Speaking with ESPN after the NFL Draft, Ewers let it be know he's happy with how things turned out:
"I wanted to continue on my career path, and I know I'm ready for the NFL," Ewers said. "I think my game fits the NFL better than it does in college, honestly. I'm ready for the next step."
Ewers's draft stock was compounded by an injury record that prevented him from playing full seasons the last two years. However, his record at Texas has to be admired. He led the Longhorns to two CFP appearances, a Big 12 championship and an SEC championship appearance. In the process, he was made a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2023 and a second-team All-SEC selection in 2024.
