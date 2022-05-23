Arch Manning set to make official visits to three college heavyweights as critical decision looms closer

Arch Manning has major expectations riding on his shoulders, given the family name he carries. Nephew to NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning, the young quarterback enters his final year of high school football. The coveted 5-star recruit from Isidore Newman School is rated as the No. 1 overall prospect from the 2023 class.

While plenty of colleges have been looking to tap into the young quarterback to try and convince him to join their program, Arch Manning has remained tight-lipped over his future. But recent reports do provide us with an insight into three possible colleges that he could be eyeing to join.

As per On3, the quarterback will be making official visits to Georgia and Alabama. According to the report, Arch Manning will visit Athens first on June 3 before heading out for Tuscaloosa on June 10. Each of these is expected to be a multi-day visit.

The quarterback also has a visit with the Texas Longhorns during June 17-19. The programs have hosted him earlier for unofficial visits and also had him on campus over the fall for game-day visits.

It is believed that LSU and the Florida Gators are looking to have the quarterback over for an official visit at some point. Arch's recruitment has been one of the most closely watched in years as he prepares to become the latest member of the Manning family to make his mark on the big stage.

While the quarterback does have familial ties to Ole Miss and Tennessee, the two teams are unlikely to have a chance of roping him in for their program.

Arch Manning drops a hint on potential choice for college program

While no official word has come from Arch Manning's camp regarding his decision, his recent comments could hint at his potential destination. Speaking to On3, Manning had some excellent news for the defending national champions:

“Athens is probably the best college town I’ve ever been to. I love [Georgia] coach Kirby [Smart] and he’s a real normal guy, a great coach... Georgia, the takeaway from practice there, is that they have athletes all over the field, especially on the defensive line. They have some studs and it shows: They had 15 players drafted."

The Bulldogs do have Stetson Bennett to rely on for the 2022 college season, but beyond that, they'll need themselves a new QB1. And who better than the player hailed as the biggest high-school quarterback prospect in years.

Edited by Piyush Bisht